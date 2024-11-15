Submit Release
November 17-23, 2024 is International Fraud Awareness Week

November 17-23, 2024 is International Fraud Awareness Week. Be aware of fraud threats and take steps to protect your unemployment insurance (UI) account.

For Individuals with UI Accounts

If you are filing for unemployment and have a UI account, there are several ways you can help reduce fraud and protect your information. 

For Employers with UI Accounts

Employers can also take several steps to help reduce fraud and protect your business from threats.

Learn more about fraud and how to report fraud to IWD.

