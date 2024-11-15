IDT Corporation to Participate in Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

NEWARK, NJ, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications, announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Marcelo Fischer, will participate in the 16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 20th at The Statler in Dallas, TX.

Mr. Fischer’s presentation will take place from 11:30 to 12:05 Central Time. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website, https://www.threepartadvi s o r s.com/ s outhwest . The webcast and the investor presentation slides will also be available through the IDT investor relations website, https://www.idt.net/investors-and - m edia/ .

In addition, Mr. Fischer will host meetings with conference participants throughout the day on Wednesday. To request a meeting or participate in the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or LWesley@ID E ASconferences.com .

IDEAS Conferences provide independent, regional venues for companies to present to investment professionals. Additional information about the IDEAS conferences is available at www.IDEASC o nferences.co m .

ABOUT IDT CORPORATION

IDT Corp orat i on (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech and communications solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Reta il S olutions (NRS), through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets; BOS S Mon e y facilitates innovative international remittances and fintech payments solutions; net2ph o n e provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices; IDT Digital P a yments and the BOS S R evo lution calling service make sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and, IDT Glob a l and IDT Express enable communications services to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT

IDT Corporation Investor Relations

Bill Ulrey

william.ulrey@idt. n et

