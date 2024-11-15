California communities impacted by the 2018 wildfires to receive over $40 million in federal funding

The funding comes from the federal 2018 Community Development Block Grant—Disaster Recovery Workforce Development (CDBG-DR-WD) program. These awards will go to communities in the counties of Butte, Lake, Los Angeles, Shasta, and Ventura.



The federal funding will go to programs that provide free job training and supportive services to low- to moderate-income (LMI) individuals in the community, with the goal of improving job placement opportunities for residents. Eligible applicants included local jurisdictions, nonprofit organizations, post-secondary education institutions, and Local Workforce Development Boards in areas designated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“In addition to rebuilding housing and infrastructure, fostering economic recovery is critical after a natural disaster,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Following disasters, many communities face a challenge in finding people locally with the skills to rebuild better and with greater resilience. We are proud to partner with HUD to create these career paths for 2018 wildfire survivors and to help these hard-hit communities grow with an eye toward a strong and sustainable future.”

“CDBG-DR provides communities with important resources to help rebuild in the worst of times. With this investment, young people and others building job skills can focus on their futures. HUD is proud to work with the State of California to ensure resilience across their communities,” said HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development Marion McFadden.

The communities receiving the awards are located in the counties of Butte, Lake, Los Angeles, Shasta, and Ventura and include the following projects:

Butte County — The town of Paradise will receive nearly $17.9 million to establish the Paradise Resilient Infrastructure and Sustainable Education Center (Paradise RISE) on the Paradise High School campus to train 500 local LMI residents in the construction trades—including specialized fields such as plumbing and electrical—or as certified nursing assistants.

— The town of Paradise will receive nearly $17.9 million to establish the Paradise Resilient Infrastructure and Sustainable Education Center (Paradise RISE) on the Paradise High School campus to train 500 local LMI residents in the construction trades—including specialized fields such as plumbing and electrical—or as certified nursing assistants. Lake County — The Workforce Alliance of the North Bay will receive more than $4.7 million for the Lake Workforce Program to better equip the region for long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts and enhance resilience to future disasters.

— The Workforce Alliance of the North Bay will receive more than $4.7 million for the Lake Workforce Program to better equip the region for long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts and enhance resilience to future disasters. Los Angeles County — Two organizations, Tradeswomen and Women in Non-Traditional Employment Roles, have been awarded $2 million to provide training and employment opportunities for underserved populations in the construction trades — particularly focusing on women and other marginalized populations.

— Two organizations, Tradeswomen and Women in Non-Traditional Employment Roles, have been awarded $2 million to provide training and employment opportunities for underserved populations in the construction trades — particularly focusing on women and other marginalized populations. Shasta County — The city of Redding will receive more than $8.6 million to launch its Workforce Recovery Training Program, providing online, remote, virtual, and in-person training for 200 LMI residents.

— The city of Redding will receive more than $8.6 million to launch its Workforce Recovery Training Program, providing online, remote, virtual, and in-person training for 200 LMI residents. Ventura County — The county received $7.5 million to fund workforce training for 215 LMI county residents in healthcare occupations, restoring healthcare infrastructure, creating job opportunities, promoting community well-being, strengthening disaster preparedness, and ultimately building a more resilient healthcare system and community. The county will also acquire a mobile unit to reach out to communities that may have transportation barriers or difficulty accessing traditional job centers, vital for residents in rural areas of Ventura County.

