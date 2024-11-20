BondWave Unveils New Client-Driven Enhancements, Expanding Effi’s Analytics Offerings

Insight into every fixed income position and transaction

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BondWave LLC , a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today several new enhancements that have been made to its Effi Portfolio Analytics and Transaction Analytics solution suites in response to evolving markets and client needs.The latest version of Effi features a newly redesigned Trade Analysis Report that provides granular analysis across all trade variances, sources of exceptions, and resolutions. This report is not only applicable for mark-up, but it also allows for a more robust analysis of best execution activities. Additionally, Effi’s Single Account Page now enables users to have quicker access to a larger list of account statistics and analytics, allowing them to better service their customers and make more informed investment decisions.Other Effi enhancements include:Transaction Analytics• US Treasury EOD Data – Individual trades for on-the-run treasuries are now available from FINRA in an end of day batch file. These trades are imported by BondWave and used in applicable trade oversight calculations to provide increased transparency on both a pre- and post-trade basis.• Accounting for Old Actions – Effi users now have the ability to account for exceptions/actions taken on an older trade instance, providing a more detailed audit trail for every trade.Portfolio Analytics• Fixed Income Analysis Report – Effi now supports the inclusion of cash in certain averages and credit quality measures. A column for portfolio % has also been added to the report, providing broader context into a customer portfolio.• Rules – Rules users can now set thresholds based on cash and portfolio value, further helping them meet critical Reg BI requirements as well as monitor account and position characteristics.• Managed Account Indicator – Users now have the ability to mark an account as managed or unmanaged on the account table, and they also have the option to filter accounts based on this new field. This enhancement allows users to segregate accounts for which they have discretion from those for which they do not.“At BondWave, we pride ourselves on the strong relationships we have with each of our clients and our commitment to continuously improving our platform to meet their evolving needs,” said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave. “By expanding our analytics offerings in this latest Effi release, our users will have unique insights at their fingertips to help them make more informed investment decisions and meet their critical regulatory requirements.”For more information, please visit www.bondwave.com or contact info@bondwave.com.About BondWave LLCFounded in 2001, BondWave is a financial technology firm specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of users including traders, compliance professionals, and RIAs from the smallest to the largest firms in the industry who use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical regulatory mandates.Effi, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions, providing intuitive dashboards and insights into every fixed income position and transaction. Capabilities include portfolio analytics and reporting, custom alerts, and proposal generation, as well as tools that support best execution, fair pricing, and mark-up monitoring and disclosure on both a pre- and post-trade basis. BondWave leverages advanced technologies and data science to develop proprietary data sets that fuel our innovative solutions.ContactsCarly GrayButtonwood Communications Group(631) 560-8958cgray@buttonwoodpr.com

