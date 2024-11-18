PERU’S # 1 HOT SAUCE LAUNCHES 'TARI HAIRDO' EXPERIENCE WITH MEIJER TO CELEBRATE ARRIVAL IN THE U.S

Peruvian Hot Sauce Brand Rewards Fans with Hot Deals for Sporting the Iconic Llama-Inspired Hairstyle

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TARI, Peru’s top-selling hot sauce, is making a splash in the U.S. with the launch of an exciting social commerce activation in partnership with Meijer. Beginning Monday, November 18, fans of TARI’s vibrant Peruvian flavors can unlock exclusive product deals simply by rocking the popular “Llama Hairdo” and showcasing their style with the help of AI-powered technology.The “Tari Hairdo” Experience: how it worksIn a nod to TARI’s llama mascot and Peru’s rich cultural heritage, consumers can participate by visiting TariHairdo.com and using the AI-enabled hair recognition tool to see if their hairstyle resembles one of Peru’s Llamas. Qualifying users will receive exclusive TARI offers, redeemable both online and at Meijer stores nationwide.Social commerce activation across TikTok and InstagramThe campaign, designed to capture the playful and trend-forward interests of Gen Z hot sauce fans, will kick off on TikTok and Instagram with content from eight creators, as well as a short film that will premiere on TikTok. The campaign will be amplified through Meijer’s retail ecosystem, including off-site display ads and dedicated social media promotions, making TARI sauce as accessible as it is adventurous.From Peru with a kick – TARI brings just the right amount of heat to AmericaKnown for its authentic Peruvian Amarillo and Rocoto peppers, TARI sauce offers a uniquely creamy texture and bright, flavorful heat, made using traditional Andean grinding methods. As the #1 hot sauce in Peru, TARI has built a devoted following, and its introduction to the U.S. is an exciting expansion for hot sauce enthusiasts looking to try something new.Pamela Scarponi, International Business Director at Alicorp said, “With TARI’s llama mascot and our commitment to honoring our Peruvian roots, we saw an opportunity to create a fun, authentic connection with younger generations here in the U.S. This campaign is more than just a nod to hot sauce culture; it’s a way to celebrate a taste of Peru with a playful twist that resonates with today’s trends.”TARI hot sauce is Peru’s favorite, thanks to its rich, creamy texture, vibrant color, and perfectly balanced heat. Made exclusively with native Peruvian peppers and crafted through generations of tradition, TARI is a versatile sauce that enhances every dish with a bold, authentic taste of Peru.For more information about the “Tari Hairdo” Experience visit TariHairdo.com and follow TARI on socials @tari.usa # # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about TARI and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

