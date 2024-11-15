Governor Hochul Announces $3 Million in New York State Funding for Expansion of Daystar Kids Program in Monroe County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $3 million in support for an expansion project at Daystar Kids in Rochester, a non-profit organization that serves children ages zero to five with complex medical conditions. The funding will help the facility move into a repurposed, 48,000-square-foot facility located in the Town of Brighton. The project will allow the center to meet increased demand for services and more than double the number of children it serves from 60 to 130.

“New York is committed to supporting our most vulnerable communities, and today’s investment in Daystar Kids underscores that commitment,” Governor Hochul said. “By expanding access to critical services for young children with complex medical needs, we’re helping families across Monroe County receive the care and resources they deserve. This public-private collaboration is a step forward in ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive and reach their fullest potential.”

Empire State Development is assisting Daystar’s expansion with a $3 million grant. The agency has also secured philanthropic and other support, including $5 million recently committed by Paychex founder B. Thomas Golisano. The total project cost is estimated to be $20 million. The new facility is expected to be fully operational by January 2026.

This expansion project will create an innovative model for preschool special education designed specifically to help support the learning and health care goals of enrollees who require additional nursing supervision and services but whose health is stable for a center-based preschool setting. Founded in 1988 in Rochester, Daystar Kids is New York State’s only pediatric complex care center designed specifically for infants and young children with complex medical conditions. For 35 years, Daystar Kids has pioneered its innovative and cost-saving model for children whose health status is stable for an outpatient setting and require a wide range of intensive and ongoing nursing, rehabilitative therapies, and educational and developmental services to help them recover skills lost or disrupted from hospitalization and treatments for their health care conditions.

This project further emphasizes the governor’s continued commitment to providing New York’s babies, children and their families with everything that they need to thrive and succeed.

In September, Governor Hochul announced $50 million in funding awards to support an estimated 5,500 seats at childcare facilities for New York families. This follows her previous efforts to expand access to affordable childcare, including the launch of a digital portal that streamlines access to the State Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) for families statewide.

Additionally, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, a historic $1.8 billion state and federal investment in the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) was secured in the FY25 enacted budget, and this summer she announced the launch of the state’s new digital portal, making it easier for families statewide to apply for child care assistance through CCAP.

Yesterday, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved an amendment to the State Department of Health's Medicaid Section 1115 Demonstration Waiver, which will allow the state to offer children under age 6 continuous eligibility in Child Health Plus and Medicaid, effective January 2025. New York's 1115 waiver invests $7.5 billion in federal and state funding to promote health equity across the State. The waiver is currently approved through March 31, 2027.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “I thank Governor Hochul for investing in Daystar Kids so it can continue to provide quality and empathic care to children and their loved ones. This will help Daystar Kids accommodate the growing numbers of children who qualify for specialized services and give children a chance to blossom.”

Empire State Development President and CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Governor Hochul and Empire State Development are committed to putting children first, and the state’s significant investment in the Daystar Kids expansion reflects our unwavering support for a program that will continue to help New York families navigate complex medical challenges.”

Daystar Kids CEO Kim Condon said, “Daystar Kids is honored by Governor Hochul’s endorsement of our multidisciplinary program model for kids with complex healthcare needs. This project will help Daystar Kids launch a lifetime of learning, health, and inclusion for even more children in our community who need our services and will establish a new paradigm for children across New York State. We’re grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership and for giving Daystar Kids a bright future where children can learn, thrive and shine to their full potential.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Providing children and families with access to high-quality care has always been one of my top priorities, and today’s announcement marks an important step toward achieving that goal. The expansion of Daystar Kids will deliver critical services to the children who need them most, empowering them and their families to thrive. I’m deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her unwavering support for Rochester families, and I look forward to building on this progress together.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Daystar Kids performs life-changing work on a daily basis for our community’s children in their time of need. This expansion project will mean a new facility and increased capacity to care for even more children facing complex medical conditions. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul, Commissioner McDonald and Director Garcia’s support of their mission and for investing in the future of this vital organization.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “Child care is essential for families who need it. Far too often finding affordable and qualified care for children with complex needs is a tremendous hurdle. Daystar Kids has a proven record, and with this expansion, will be able to serve more children and help them thrive. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her support of children and families in our region and throughout the state.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson said, “Daystar Kids has consistently been a beacon for families and children in our community with complex health needs. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for supporting this organization so that every child, no matter what their ability, may live with dignity and have opportunity.”

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said, “Every child is entitled to a quality education, a safe environment and an opportunity to succeed. Daystar has been filling in the gaps for medically complex children for 25 years. This long overdue expansion will allow Daystar to better serve the growing needs in our community and make sure that more children get access to their impactful programming. I am grateful to the Governor for her continued investment in this organization and her dedication to all of New York's children.”

Assemblymember Josh Jensen said, “As a strong advocate for supporting children and families, I am proud to see resources being allocated to programs like Daystar Kids, which make a meaningful impact in our community. This investment shows the value of bipartisan efforts to improve lives within our communities. I look forward to seeing the positive difference this expanded facility will make in Monroe County and across the state.”

Town of Brighton Supervisor William W. Moehle said, “Daystar Kids provides services to children and families that can not be found anywhere else. Their new expanded home in Brighton will allow even more children and their families to receive the extraordinary care and love that Daystar makes possible.”

About Daystar Kids

Founded in 1988 by the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Rochester, Daystar Kids was originally a foster home for medically fragile infants. In 2001, Daystar Kids became authorized under the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) as a day-respite provider to help families effectively cope with the demands of caring for a little one with complex special needs while supporting each child's individualized goals.

About New York State Department of Health

The New York State Department of Health has been overseeing the health, safety and well-being of New Yorkers since 1901—from vaccinations to utilizing new developments in science as critical tools in the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. In the face of today’s new public health challenges and evolving health care system, health equity is foundational to everything the State Department of Health does to help all people achieve optimal physical, mental and social well-being.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next-generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world-class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY.