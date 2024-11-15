Metania Games: Redefining Blockchain Gaming with Innovation and Engagement

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metania Games, a pioneering blockchain gaming studio, is thrilled to announce its ambitious plans to revolutionize the gaming industry. By blending cutting-edge blockchain technology with immersive gameplay experiences, Metania Games is setting a new standard for innovation and player engagement.





A Vision for the Future of Gaming

Metania Games aims to empower players by integrating blockchain technology, allowing true ownership of in-game assets and seamless trade opportunities. With a portfolio of innovative games, Metania Games is dedicated to creating vibrant, dynamic worlds that captivate players while delivering real-world value.

Recent Milestones and Developments

Acquisition of Pump Game: Metania Games has recently acquired Pump Game, a popular Telegram-based blockchain game developed by Seaby Labs. This strategic acquisition enhances Metania’s portfolio and solidifies its position in the blockchain gaming market.

New Projects in Development: In addition to Pump Game, Metania Games plans to launch four new titles by 2025, each featuring unique mechanics, engaging gameplay, and stunning visuals.

Expanding Token Ecosystem: Metania Games will integrate its METANIA token across all games, providing a unified token economy that incentivizes players and fosters community engagement.

A Growing Community and Vision

Metania Games is built on the belief that gaming should be inclusive, engaging, and innovative. By leveraging blockchain technology, the studio creates opportunities for players to truly own their gaming experiences. The team is committed to building a thriving global community that values creativity and collaboration.



About Metania Games

Metania Games is a blockchain-powered gaming studio focused on delivering unique, immersive experiences for players worldwide. By combining blockchain technology with innovative game design, Metania Games is shaping the future of gaming.

For more information, please visit https://metania.games/

Contact:

Metania Games Public Relations

info@metania.games

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Metania Games. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

