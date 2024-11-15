Submit Release
The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of approximately $176,000, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to a net income of approximately $367,000, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest income decreased approximately $95,000 or (5.06%) during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2023. For the three-months ended September 30, 2024, total interest income increased by approximately $536,000 or 23.65% as compared to the same period in 2023. Total interest expense increased approximately $256,000 or 65.79% for the three-months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. During the three-months ended September 30, 2024, provisions for credit losses was approximately $373,000 compared to no provisions for the three-months ended September 30, 2023. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, total non-interest income increased approximately by $3,000 or 2.10%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately by $167,000 or 10.93% as compared to the same three-month period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to increases in miscellaneous income of approximately $4,000 or 3.72% offset in part by a decrease in customer service fees of approximately $1,000 or (2.79%). The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $119,000 or 13.09%; occupancy expenses of approximately $8,000 or 9.26%, professional service expenses of approximately $74,000 or 58.41%, offset in part by decreases in other operating expenses of approximately $32,000 or (14.50%) and data processing expenses of approximately $2,000 or (1.60%).
        
The Company’s total assets at September 30, 2024 were $113.5 million, as compared to $113.0 million at June 30, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $15.7 million at September 30, 2024, or 13.82% of total assets, as compared to approximately $14.5 million at June 30, 2024, or approximately 12.80% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama and a loan production office located in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data on following pages)
 
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
 
    September 30,     June 30,
    2024
     2024
    Unaudited     Audited
ASSETS          
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 12,426     $ 12,632  
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value   38,539       37,912  
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK   120       120  
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses          
of $1,483 and $1,160   58,742       58,199  
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net   1,098       1,133  
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE   913       934  
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS   1,698       2,124  
           
TOTAL ASSETS $ 113,536     $ 113,054  
           
LIABILITIES          
DEPOSITS $ 91,098     $ 92,250  
OTHER LIABILITIES   6,748       6,338  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   97,846       98,588  
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share          
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued          
and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,          
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued   15       15  
Additional paid-in capital   13,945       13,943  
Shares held in trust, 46,454 at cost   (772 )     (772 )
Retained earnings   14,060       13,884  
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares   (8,825 )     (8,825 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (2,733 )     (3,779 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   15,690       14,466  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 113,536     $ 113,054  
               

     

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,
    2024     2023
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 2,474   $ 1,966
Interest and dividends on securities   166     185
Other interest income   155     108
Total interest income   2,795     2,260
           
INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Interest on deposits   645     389
Interest on borrowings   -     -
Total interest expense   645     389
Net interest income before provision   2,150     1,871
for loan losses          
Provision for loan losses   373     -
Net interest income after provision   1,777     1,871
for loan losses          
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME:          
Fees and other non-interest income   35     36
Net gain on sale of securities   -     -
Miscellaneous income   113     109
Total non-interest income   148     145
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:          
Salaries and employee benefits   1,025     906
Office building and equipment expenses   94     86
Professional Services Expense   201     127
Data Processing Expense   182     184
Other operating expense   185     217
Total non-interest expense   1,687     1,521
Income before income tax expense   238     496
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   62     129
Net Income $ 176   $ 367
           
INCOME PER SHARE:          
Basic $ 0.23   $ 0.48
Diluted   0.23     0.48
DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ -   $ -
           
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:          
Basic   759,632     761,257
Diluted   765,236     768,861
           

Contact: Gates Little                
(256) 543-3860


