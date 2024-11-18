Dr. Peter Black's NoFear Delivers a High-Stakes Thriller

Peter Black

Dr. Peter Black, renowned for his medico-political thrillers, returns with NoFear, the fourth book in the Dr. Duncan MacGregor series.

Dr. Peter Black, renowned for his medico-political thrillers, returns with NoFear, the fourth book in the Dr. Duncan MacGregor series.” — Dr. Peter Black

GREATER LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Peter Black , renowned for his medico-political thrillers, returns with NoFear, the fourth book in the Dr. Duncan MacGregor series . In it, he delivers a tale of psychological intrigue, geopolitical scheming, and one woman's desperate fight to reclaim her freedom.In this fast-paced thriller, readers are thrust into the heart of China's Three Gorges Dam, where Sophie Grainger, an American chemist on the brink of collapse, finds herself at the mercy of a government agent.With the mysterious "Bupa" plant—an ancient herbal remedy capable of eliminating fear—Sophie is pulled into a web of high-stakes espionage, drug addiction, and international intrigue. She turns to Duncan MacGregor for help, and he and his team must now keep this product from destroying the world.From the streets of Istanbul to the depths of the Black Sea, her journey is personal and political. But will Sophie's creation empower humanity—or become a weapon of mass manipulation?NoFear explores timely themes, from the psychological toll of anxiety to the hidden dangers of pharmaceutical dependency. Dr. Peter Black's background in neuroscience shines through in the novel's exploration of mind-altering substances.Today No Fear is officially published on Amazon, November 15, 2024.About the AuthorDr. Peter Black's background includes years of experience in the medical field. His stories feature advanced technology, complex characters, and gripping plots that captivate readers from start to finish.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.