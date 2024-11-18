In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Sunflower Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2024-2033

Sunflower Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Sunflower Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The sunflower market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

The sunflower market has grown significantly, projected to expand from $21.89 billion in 2023 to $23.01 billion in 2024 at a 5.1% CAGR. Key drivers include population growth, biofuel demand, rising incomes in emerging markets, sustainable agriculture focus, and preference for plant-based oils.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Sunflower Market?

The sunflower market is expected to grow to $28.16 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%, driven by health-conscious consumers, food and cosmetics applications, favorable cultivation conditions, area expansion, and government support for sunflower farming. Trends include breeding technology, oil extraction innovations, new sunflower varieties, digital farming tech, and processing advancements.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Sunflower Market?

Rising demand for healthy edible oils is anticipated to drive the sunflower industry. Healthy edible oils, which are rich in unsaturated fats and nutrients, promote heart health and overall wellness. Increased consumer awareness around heart health, the benefits of nutritional oils, and the need for healthier dietary fats drive demand for sunflower seeds, which are used to produce nutrient-rich sunflower oil.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Sunflower Market?

Major companies operating in the market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Co, Wilmar International Limited, Bunge Ltd., Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Corteva Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., UPL Ltd., Kernel Holding S.A., Emami Agrotech Limited, Marico Limited, Euralis Semences S.A.S., Olam International Limited, KS Oils Limited, NMGK Group, Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd., Parakh Group, Mahyco Pvt Ltd.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Sunflower Market Size?

Leading companies in the sunflower industry are prioritizing the development of advanced farming technologies, including agroecological innovations, to boost crop yields and support sustainable practices in response to rising global food demand. Agroecological innovation involves sustainable agricultural methods that improve biodiversity, optimize resource utilization, and maintain ecological balance.

What Are The Segments In The Global Sunflower Market?

1) By Product: Sunflower Seeds, Sunflower Oil, Other Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Retail Shops, Online

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Ornaments, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Other Applications

Europe: Largest Region in the Sunflower Market

Europe was the largest region in the sunflower global market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Sunflower Market Defined?

The sunflower (Helianthus annuus) is a tall, annual plant recognized for its large, bright yellow flower head. Native to North America, sunflowers are grown for seeds used in oil production, food, and snacks and can help remove toxins from soil through phytoremediation.

The Sunflower Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Sunflower Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Sunflower Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into sunflower market size, sunflower market drivers and trends, sunflower global market major players, sunflower competitors' revenues, sunflower global market positioning, and sunflower market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

