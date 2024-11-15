Art Fair Showcases Feinberg Community’s Creativity

Feinberg medical students, trainees and faculty gathered to appreciate the artistic talents of the Feinberg community at an art fair held on October 24.

Hoping to celebrate creativity among Feinberg students, second-year medical students Rhea Sharma and Tanya Kukreja teamed up to organize the art fair.

The evening event, held in the Simpson Querrey Biomedical Research Center atrium, showcased artwork from more than 30 Feinberg students. Artwork included paintings, drawings, fabric crafts and photography.

The art fair was also a fundraiser for the nonprofit Arts of Life, which provides artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities a collective space to expand their practice and strengthen their leadership.

“One of the big things that I took away from the event was how important it is to celebrate arts and humanities in every type of community, especially one that is more science-focused,” Kukreja said. “We don’t always spend time celebrating those talents, and I learned so much about my peers.”

Sharma, who also serves as president of the Feinberg Art Book, a yearly student publication highlighting artwork from Feinberg students, said the event left her feeling inspired by the community support.

“Feinberg leadership was very supportive of this event, and that inspired us a lot because they gave us the resources and advice to bring our vision to fruition,” Sharma said.

Sharma and Kukreja hope the art fair will become an annual event, they said.

“We’re excited to continue the event in future years,” Kukreja said.