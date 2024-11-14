New IRENA-WTO report highlights key trade policies for renewable hydrogen and derivatives

Building on the WTO-IRENA joint report published last year about scaling up green hydrogen production, the new publication titled “Enabling global trade in renewable hydrogen and derivative commodities” further explores the critical role of sound and coherent trade strategies in promoting renewable hydrogen and derived feedstocks and fuels, such as renewable ammonia, methanol and e-kerosene.

It provides policy makers with practical suggestions for fostering global markets through tools such as developing standardization and certification, implementing supportive government procurement policies, establishing effective carbon pricing mechanisms, rebalancing tariffs to encourage market development, and promoting cross-border collaboration.

The report notes that renewable hydrogen and derived commodities could represent approximately 14% of final energy consumption by 2050, particularly in sectors such as chemical manufacturing, fertilizer production, and heavy-duty transport. It identifies critical infrastructure needs for market development, including pipelines and shipping facilities, along with comprehensive strategies for sustainable supply chains. It also emphasizes that robust policy frameworks are essential to foster market growth, ensure sustainable production, and facilitate international trade flows.

Success in building renewable hydrogen markets, in turn, will drive green industrial development and job creation while supporting an efficient transition to low-carbon energy, the report adds.

The full report can be accessed here. The 2023 WTO-IRENA report is available here.