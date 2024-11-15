NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE CELEBRATES THE COMPLETION OF THE FRANK AND JANET LAMB SISTER CITIES BRIDGE REVITALIZATION IN DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER

$5.2 Million State Investment Enhances Access to and Enjoyment of the Waterfront and the Adjacent Downtown Revitalization Initiative Area

Project Supports the “ROC the Riverway” Initiative

Project Administered by the NYS Department of State Local Waterfront Revitalization Program

Before and After Photos are Available Here

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley today announced the completion of downtown Rochester’s Frank and Janet Lamb Sister Cities Bridge revitalization as part of the City’s ongoing “ROC the Riverway” initiative. The improvements made to this pedestrian bridge enhance access to the waterfront and provide a vital connection between the east and west sides of the Genesee River in downtown Rochester.

“With this project and so many others, Rochester continues its impressive efforts to reinvent and revitalize its cherished waterfront, one spectacular project at a time,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “It’s inspiring to see the vision this community created through the ROC the Riverway plan become a reality. Safe and enjoyable public spaces like this are essential for downtown revitalization. DOS is thrilled to have contributed to this project and the overall revitalization of downtown Rochester through both our Local Waterfront Revitalization Program and our $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award to the neighboring area.”

Specific improvements to the Sister Cities Bridge include:

renovations to the Bridge superstructure to ensure its structural integrity;

creation of a fully accessible flyover link to Austin Steward Plaza for bicycles and pedestrians;

replacement of river railings, lighting and flagpoles on the bridge; and

addition of flags and plaques on the bridge representing each of the Sister Cities around the world, as the bridge’s name recognizes the City’s participation in the International Sister Cities program.

The Sister Cities Bridge not only enhances public space and enjoyment of the riverfront, but it also provides greater access to the area of the city currently being revitalized through a $10 million award from the Department of State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The DRI area abuts the Genesee River and is adjacent to the Sister Cities Bridge, contributing to the city’s burgeoning waterfront.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The bold 'ROC The Riverway' plan along the Genesee River is taking advantage of a vital natural asset at the city’s center, revitalizing Rochester’s downtown, spurring jobs and investment. The completion of this critical project further supports Governor Hochul’s vision for waterfronts across the state to broaden public access and create vibrant areas for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “We continue to make steady progress embracing the beauty of nature in our urban core through our ROC the Riverway initiative. The Frank and Janet Lamb Sister Cities Bridge renovation is another incredible milestone worthy of celebration. With Governor Hochul as our partner, we are realizing new relationships with the Genesee River that are accessible, inspiring, and inviting for current and future generations.”

Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello said, “The completion of the Frank and Janet lamb Sister Cities Bridge will increase walkability and connectivity downtown, enliven the new greenspaces and investments in our waterways, and continue us on the path of revitalizing Downtown Rochester. I applaud Mayor Evans and Governor Hochul for their ongoing investments in our Center City and thank them for their continued partnership. Downtown Rochester is a major economic center of our community, and I join my partners in government in our commitment to investing in improvements that benefit the safety and quality of life for all who live, work and visit our Center City.”

Rochester City Council President Miguel Meléndez said, "As Rochester continues its transformation, the completion of the Sister Cities Bridge represents not only an investment in our infrastructure but also a celebration of our city’s connection to the world. This bridge enhances accessibility, strengthens our community’s ties to the Genesee River, and showcases our commitment to creating vibrant public spaces for all. I am proud to see this project come to life as part of the ROC the Riverway initiative and look forward to the continued revitalization of our city’s waterfront.”

Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “With ROC the Riverway, both the City of Rochester and New York State have shown a strong commitment towards better utilizing our waterfront and reinvigorating our downtown economy. The completion of the Sister Cities Bridge is another key piece of the puzzle and I thank Governor Hochul and Secretary of State Mosley for making this project a reality.”

Senator Samra Brouk said, “This is yet another great project revitalizing our community thanks to the ROC the Riverway program. The completion of the Frank and Janet Lamb Sister Cities Bridge reflects the continued efforts to improve Rochester, and is another step towards making our city more accessible to all. I thank Governor Hochul for investing in our community and reinvigorating our public spaces.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “When we invest in initiatives that unite our communities, such as the International Sister Cities Program, we invest in a Rochester that brings our world together through increased empathy, understanding and compassion. The Frank and Janet Lamb Sister Cities Bridge not only reflects this vision, but establishes an accessible connection between the eastside and westside of Rochester, as well as being a pathway to the Austin Steward Plaza. The Frank and Janet Lamb Sister Cities Bridge ensures that people of all abilities are able to travel comfortably and safely across our city and enjoy ROC the Riverway.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “The completion of the Frank and Janet Lamb Sister Cities Bridge marks another step in the continued effort to return downtown Rochester to the vibrant setting that it once was. The projects that are part of the ROC the Riverway Initiative along with upcoming developments in the area, such as the High Falls State Park, will draw community members and tourists near and far to Rochester, spurring our city’s tourism and economic future. I am grateful for New York State’s and the City of Rochester’s investment in the ROC the Riverway Initiative as we remain committed to the revitalization of our region.”

The bridge improvements were funded as part of a $50 million State grant awarded in 2018 to develop and support the City of Rochester’s “ROC the Riverway” initiative. The Department of State administered over $21 million of that funding in cooperation with the City of Rochester to oversee three signature projects recommended in the ROC the Riverway Plan. In addition to the Sister Cities Bridge, the projects include improvements to Austin Steward Plaza, which were completed in July, and Genesee Crossroads Park, which is still under design.

All of these projects focused on renovating underutilized public spaces. These projects, as well as the ROC the Riverway, align with the City’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP), which the city developed through funding and administrative support provided by the Department of State. The City’s LWRP is aimed at attracting a new generation of residents, enhancing recreational opportunities and driving growth along the waterfront.

This announcement of the completion of the Sister Cities bridge, and the recent completion of the nearby Austin Steward Plaza, advance completion of Phase I of the ROC the Riverway Plan. Phase II includes establishment of Rochester High Falls State Park and the Aqueduct Reimagined and Riverfront Promenades among other projects.

About the Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program

LWRP provides matching grants on a competitive basis to eligible villages, towns, cities and counties located along New York’s coasts or designated inland waterways for planning, design and construction projects to revitalize communities and waterfronts. The DOS Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure works in partnership with waterfront communities across the State through the LWRP focusing on protecting natural and cultural resources, expanding public access opportunities and strengthening the local economy. This program helps communities breathe new life into their underused waterfront assets in ways that ensure successful and sustainable revitalization. To learn more about the LWRP, visit the DOS website.

Accelerating Finger Lakes Forward

Today’s announcement complements “Finger Lakes Forward,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on investing in key industries including photonics, agriculture‎ and food production, and advanced manufacturing. More information is available here.