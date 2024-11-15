National Gallery of Art Director Kaywin Feldman Publishes First-Ever Guide to Leadership Transition in the Arts

Washington, DC, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaywin Feldman, director of the National Gallery of Art, will publish Leadership Succession and Transition for Museums and Arts Organizations: A Guide for Boards and Chief Executives on November 15. Written in her capacity as the director of the nation’s art museum and informed by her 30-year career leading four museums, the book serves as a practical guide to navigating leadership transition in museums, art organizations, and nonprofits.

Arts organizations are most vulnerable during times of transition. In these critical moments, boards, search committees, and staff leadership make strategic decisions that shape the future of their organizations. This book codifies best practices and provides a clear “how to” guide for stakeholders to effectively and strategically navigate leadership transitions—an unprecedented resource for arts organizations of every size.

In Leadership Succession and Transition for Museums and Arts Organizations, Feldman gathers scholarly research and personal experiences from her tenure as a museum leader and nonprofit trustee, including frequently asked questions from peers about transitions in their careers. The book guides readers through leadership transition processes in three main sections: the period from departure announcement to the final farewell; the search and interview process; and onboarding and succession planning.

“This is the guide I wish I had had when I was navigating the turbulence of career growth and change in the museum field. While endless versions exist for business leaders, we are lacking a reliable and succinct source that addresses the challenges of managing and directing cultural and nonprofit institutions, and is specific to our industry,” said Kaywin Feldman, author and director of the National Gallery of Art. “I wrote this with the next generation of nonprofit leaders, trustees, and search committees in mind, hoping it helps them sidestep the common pitfalls and take advantage of the opportunities that come with change.”

Leadership Succession and Transition for Museums and Arts Organizations: A Guide for Boards and Chief Executives was published by Rowman & Littlefield Publishers and the American Alliance of Museums. Find more information here.

About Kaywin Feldman

Appointed in 2019, Kaywin Feldman is the National Gallery’s fifth director and the first woman to lead the museum. Her vision for the National Gallery focuses on expanding the museum’s service to the nation. Dedicated to connecting people to art through the power of wonder, Feldman has initiated new programs and exhibitions, expanded the National Gallery’s audience, and increased the national collection through acquisitions that reflect a wider spectrum of art history.

Prior to joining the National Gallery, Feldman served as the Nivin and Duncan MacMillan Director and President at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) for 11 years. She is a member of the board of directors of the Terra Foundation for American Art, a trustee of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the White House Historical Association, a member of the leadership board of the University of Michigan Museum of Art, and an ex-officio member of the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. She is a past president of the Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD) and a past chair of the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Feldman received an MA in art history from the Courtauld Institute of Art, University of London; an MA from the Institute of Archaeology at the University of London; and a BA, summa cum laude, in classical archaeology from the University of Michigan, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. In 2024, she was elected a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. In 2021, Forbes magazine named Feldman one of the “50 Over 50” most visionary women making an impact on society today.

About the National Gallery of Art

The National Gallery of Art welcomes all people to explore art, creativity, and our shared humanity. Nearly four million people come through its doors each year—with millions more online—making it one of the most visited art museums in the world. The National Gallery’s renowned collection includes nearly 160,000 works of art, from the ancient world to today. Admission to the West and East Buildings, Sculpture Garden, special exhibitions, and public programs is always free.

Advance Praise for Leadership Succession and Transition for Museums and Arts Organizations: A Guide for Boards and Chief Executives

“Kaywin Feldman is a gem of a leader. Not surprisingly, her book is full of great wisdom, thoughtful insights and practical advice. It is a wonderful gift to anyone—board members, executives, and beyond—dealing with the critical challenge of succession planning and leadership transitions.”

- Hubert Joly, former Best Buy CEO, senior lecturer at Harvard Business School, best-selling author of The Heart of Business

“As museums change, and new paradigms of leadership are needed, Feldman’s insights are directive and inspirational. They come at just the right time.... a book to keep close by and return to often.”

- Matthew Teitelbaum, Ann and Graham Gund Director and CEO, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston



“Kaywin Feldman’s book is a must-read for every trustee serving on a nonprofit CEO search committee. Hiring a new CEO is arguably a board’s most consequential duty, yet most trustees will be going through the process for the very first time. Bring this book along with you for the journey.”

- Maurice Blanks, Blu Dot co-founder

