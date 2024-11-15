Egypt's Leading Black Seed Oil Brand, Sahara Glow, Launches in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sahara Glow , a renowned Egyptian producer of high-quality black seed oil, is proud to announce its official expansion into the United States market. Alongside its flagship cold-pressed black seed oil, rich in Thymoquinone, the company introduces a range of natural healing creams available through its TikTok shop. These offerings aim to provide U.S. consumers with holistic natural remedies for inflammation and overall wellness.

Unveiling the Superior Quality of Sahara Glow's Black Seed Oil

At the heart of Sahara Glow's product line is its black seed oil , meticulously extracted from Nigella Sativa seeds grown in the fertile lands of Egypt. The oil is distinguished by its high Thymoquinone levels, ranging between 6-7%, as verified by third-party lab testing. This concentration is significantly higher than most black seed oils available in the market, setting a new standard for quality and potency.

The oil is extracted using a one-time cold-pressing method, a process that preserves the seed's natural properties and ensures maximum potency. Retaining the seed embryo and remaining unfiltered, Sahara Glow's black seed oil delivers a Thymoquinone rich oil as close to its natural state as possible.

The Legacy of Black Seed Oil in Traditional Medicine

Black seed oil, derived from the seeds of the Nigella Sativa plant, has been treasured for over 2,000 years for its therapeutic properties. Historically, it was highly regarded in various cultures and was mentioned by the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h), who referred to it as a remedy that can heal "every disease except death." This profound endorsement highlights the oil's esteemed place in traditional medicine and underscores the numerous black seed oil benefits recognized through the ages.

Black Seed Oil Benefits Backed by Tradition and Modern Science

Sahara Glow's black seed oil offers a multitude of health benefits, making it a valuable addition to the wellness routines of health-conscious consumers. Key benefits include:

Immune Support: Rich in antioxidants and Thymoquinone, the oil aids in bolstering the immune system, making it an excellent choice for those seeking black seed oil for immune support.

Rich in antioxidants and Thymoquinone, the oil aids in bolstering the immune system, making it an excellent choice for those seeking black seed oil for immune support. Natural Remedy for Inflammation: The high Thymoquinone content contributes to the oil's anti-inflammatory properties, providing a natural remedy for inflammation and offering relief for associated conditions.

The high Thymoquinone content contributes to the oil's anti-inflammatory properties, providing a natural remedy for inflammation and offering relief for associated conditions. Digestive and Respiratory Health: Traditionally used to support digestive functions and respiratory wellness, Nigella Sativa oil promotes overall health.



The Advantage of Liquid Black Seed Oil Over Capsules

Sahara Glow emphasizes the superiority of consuming black seed oil in its pure liquid form over capsules. The liquid form ensures direct and immediate absorption of the oil's potent compounds, including Thymoquinone. This method preserves the integrity of the oil, allowing consumers to experience the full spectrum of black seed oil benefits. In contrast, capsules may contain fillers or undergo processes that can diminish the oil's potency.

By offering cold-pressed black seed oil in its natural liquid state, Sahara Glow provides a product that is both versatile and effective. The oil can be ingested directly, added to foods and beverages, or applied topically, offering a range of applications that capsules cannot match.

Expanding Product Range with Natural Healing Creams

In addition to black seed oil, Sahara Glow now offers a selection of natural healing creams formulated to support skin health and overall well-being. Made with black seed oil, ginger oil, and colocynth oil, these creams are crafted using traditional ingredients and methods. Known for their beneficial properties, these natural oils may aid in healing and relaxing the muscles, providing natural solutions for those seeking alternative remedies.

The healing creams are available through Sahara Glow's TikTok shop, accessible at https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8LfRVFV/ . This platform allows consumers to explore and purchase the company's natural products conveniently.

Commitment to Quality, Purity, and Transparency

Sahara Glow's dedication to quality is unwavering. The company employs rigorous third-party lab testing to verify the purity and potency of its products. By maintaining transparency about its production processes and testing results, Sahara Glow assures consumers of the exceptional quality of its offerings.

The one-time cold-pressing extraction method for black seed oil is central to preserving the oil's natural efficacy. This technique prevents the degradation of essential compounds that can occur with heat exposure during processing. By keeping the oil unfiltered and retaining the seed embryo, Sahara Glow ensures that consumers receive a Thymoquinone-rich oil that stands out in the market.

Ethical Sourcing and Sustainable Practices

Sahara Glow is committed to ethical sourcing and sustainable production practices. The Nigella Sativa seeds and other natural ingredients are cultivated using environmentally friendly methods, supporting local Egyptian farmers and contributing to the sustainable development of agricultural communities. This approach yields superior products while promoting ecological balance and social responsibility.

Educating Consumers on the Power of Natural Remedies

As part of its expansion into the U.S. market, Sahara Glow aims to educate consumers about the benefits of black seed oil and other natural products. The company provides resources and information to help individuals understand how to incorporate these remedies into their wellness regimens effectively.

A Heritage of Wellness Delivered Globally

By bringing its products to the United States, Sahara Glow extends its mission of sharing the profound health benefits of black seed oil and natural healing creams with a global audience. The company's expansion reflects a growing interest in natural remedies and a desire for high-quality, traditionally crafted health products.

Availability and Purchasing Information

Sahara Glow's cold-pressed black seed oil and natural healing creams are now available for purchase through its official website and TikTok shop:

The company ensures a seamless purchasing experience, with customer support available to assist with any inquiries.

Contact Information

For more information about Sahara Glow and its products, please contact:

Mohamed Suliman

Sahara Glow

Email: support@shopsaharaglow.com

Phone: 862-281-4625

Website: https://shopsaharaglow.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad28e860-07d7-4f64-bfbf-1191d6996e76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aca6b841-2f03-4315-8225-7dcae4f51b98

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dd890a8-a7ff-4ae5-9e1b-5c141c6e75a0

Sahara Glow Sahara Glow black seed oil black seed oil Sahara glow - tiktok Sahara glow - tiktok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.