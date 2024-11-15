Submit Release
TruGolf Announces 82% YOY Third Quarter Sales Growth

Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), a leading golf technology company, announced today its results for the third quarter of 2024. The Company reported strong third quarter sales of $6,236,795, an increase of 82 percent as compared to the third quarter of 2023. EPS for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.00. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million, inclusive of $148,000 of franchising expenses and zero franchising revenues recognized. The gains were driven by enthusiastic market adoption of new hardware and software products launched earlier this year.

“This strong third quarter growth is a direct result of the significant investment we have made in our technology over the past two years, “said Chief Executive Officer and Director Chris Jones. “We believe this is just the beginning of a dynamic growth period for TruGolf and the sports technology industry. In addition to our hardware and software sales, our franchise concept, launched in the third quarter, has an initial 120 franchise locations committed to coming online all throughout the United States. This franchise initiative represents the future of how users will engage with the sport and adds significant tailwinds to our growing technology sales. The enthusiastic adoption of our new Hardware, Software, and Web products, combined with the enthusiasm for our franchise concept, have led us to increase our full year revenue target and EBIDTA goals for 2024.”

Revised Outlook:

  • Total revenue for end of 2024 is expected to grow by 9%-13% as compared to end of 2023 levels. 
  • EBITDA for the second half of 2024 is estimated to range between $1,100,000 to $1,500,000, showing a return to profitability following significant investments made over the past two years in technology designed to drive significant, future growth and expansion opportunities.

Financial Operations:

  • Gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 69% as compared to 55 % in the third quarter of 2023. 
  • Year to date gross margin was 66% as compared to 67% during the same period in 2023. 
  • Operating income for third quarter 2024 hit $872,000, an increase of 137% compared to the third quarter 2023 operating loss of ($2.3 million). 
  • The 2024 year to date operating loss is 87% lower at ($856,000) as compared to ($6.8 million) for the same period in 2023.
  • Year to date 2024 compensation expenses decreased by $1.5 million as compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Year to date 2024 SGA expenses also declined by $4.1 million as compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Free cash flow year to date 2024 was $3.1 million as compared to ($6.1 million) during the same period in 2023. 
  • EBITDA year to date 2024 is ($277,000) inclusive of $306,539 of franchising expenses and zero franchising revenue recognized. Excluding franchising expenses, EBITDA it is slightly positive year to date 2024.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s forecasts for total sales and EBITDA discussed above. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in the Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors sections of the Company’s S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake an obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect future events.

About TruGolf, Inc.:

TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy. From innovative uses for AI to build content and enhanced image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since TruGolf's founding it has redefined what is possible with golf through technology. TruGolf’s suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make the game easier to Play, Improve and Enjoy.


TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

    2024     2023  
    (unaudited)        
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,452,185     $ 3,297,564  
Restricted cash     -       2,100,000  
Marketable investment securities     -       2,478,953  
Accounts receivable, net     4,542,097       2,398,872  
Inventory, net     2,324,230       2,119,084  
Prepaid expenses     99,032       262,133  
                 
Total current assets     14,417,544       12,656,606  
                 
Property and equipment, net     131,581       234,308  
Capitalized software development costs, net     1,738,417       -  
Right-of-use assets     721,051       972,663  
Other long-term assets     31,097       1,905,983  
                 
Total assets   $ 17,039,690     $ 15,769,560  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 2,288,208     $ 2,059,771  
Customer deposits     4,600,105       1,704,224  
Deferred revenue     575,000       -  
Notes payable, current portion     9,854       9,425  
Notes payable to related parties, current portion     1,937,000       1,237,000  
Line of credit, bank     802,738       802,738  
Margin line of credit account     -       1,980,937  
Convertible notes payable     954,622       954,622  
Notes payable assumed in Merger     1,465,000       -  
Accrued interest     1,649,341       459,872  
Accrued and other current liabilities     1,201,071       1,125,495  
Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger     295,008       -  
Lease liability, current portion     375,660       334,255  
Total current liabilities     16,153,607       10,668,339  
                 
Non-current liabilities:                
Notes payable, net of current portion     12,290       2,402,783  
Note payables to related parties, net of current portion     874,000       861,000  
PIPE loan payable, net     4,232,448       -  
Dividend notes payable     4,023,923       4,023,923  
Gross sales royalty payable     1,000,000       1,000,000  
Lease liability, net of current portion     380,386       668,228  
Other liabilities     589,619       63,015  
Total liabilities     27,266,273       19,687,288  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ deficit:                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million share authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively     -       -  
Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 11,887,985 and 13,098 shares issued and outstanding, respectively.     1,189       120  
Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively.     172       -  
                 
Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively     (2,037,000 )     (2,037,000 )
Additional paid-in capital     7,100,503       10,479,738  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     -       (1,662 )
Accumulated deficit / losses     (15,291,447 )     (12,358,924 )
Total stockholders’ deficit     (10,226,583 )     (3,917,728 )
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit   $ 17,039,690     $ 15,769,560  


TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
(unaudited)

                         
    For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                         
Revenues, net   $ 6,236,795     $ 3,431,735     $ 15,121,980     $ 13,788,700  
Cost of revenues     1,924,093       1,533,691       5,183,328       4,531,429  
Gross profit     4,312,702       1,898,044       9,938,652       9,257,271  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Royalties     166,631       130,610       719,668       447,366  
Salaries, wages and benefits     1,695,678       2,252,848       4,654,560       6,171,878  
Selling, general and administrative     1,578,112       1,838,297       5,420,872       9,455,683  
Total operating expenses     3,440,421       4,221,755       10,795,100       16,074,927  
(Loss) income from operations     872,281       (2,323,711 )     (856,448 )     (6,817,656 )
Other (expenses) income:                                
Interest income     38,592       21,197       105,800       71,542  
Interest expense     (971,048 )     (358,354 )     (2,176,810 )     (1,265,775 )
Loss on investment     -       -       (3,912 )     -  
Total other expense     (932,456 )     (337,157 )     (2,074,922 )     (1,194,233 )
Loss from operations before income taxes     (60,175 )     (2,660,868 )     (2,931,370 )     (8,011,889 )
Provision for income taxes     -       -       -       -  
Net loss   $ (60,175 )   $ (2,660,868 )   $ (2,931,370 )   $ (8,011,889 )
Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders   $ (0.00 )   $ (219.38 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (660.56 )
                                 
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares     13,380,737       12,129       10,550,277       12,129  


TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASHFLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,
(unaudited)

    2024     2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net loss   $ (2,931,370 )   $ (8,011,889 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization expense     331,728       45,682  
Amortization of PIPE convertible notes original issue discount     47,447       183,695  
Amortization of right-of-use asset     251,612       217,101  
Bad debt expense     -       665,920  
Change in OCI     1,662       -  
Stock issued for services     -       4,493,333  
Stock issued for interest     341,696       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable, net     (2,143,225 )     (1,057,286 )
Inventory, net     (205,146 )     (1,289,741 )
Prepaid expenses     163,101       (76,690 )
Other current assets     2,478,953       17,840  
Other assets     -       (2,026,082 )
Accounts payable     228,437       837,049  
Customer deposits     2,895,881       (70,508 )
Deferred revenue     575,000       -  
Accrued interest     1,208,014       397,517  
Accrued and other current liabilities     75,576       (290,484 )
Other liabilities     (1,148 )     38,357  
Lease liability     (246,437 )     (194,953 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     3,071,781       (6,121,139 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     -       (89,024 )
Capitalized software development costs     (1,967,418 )     -  
Reduction in long term assets     (115 )     (2,419,725 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,967,533 )     (2,508,749 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from line of credit     -       1,945,397  
Proceeds from notes payable     -       2,499,999  
Repayments of notes payable     (7,005 )     (89,337 )
Repayments of notes payable - related party     (287,000 )     (18,500 )
Proceeds from notes payable - related party     1,000,000       -  
Payments on assumed liabilities in Merger     (15,716 )     -  
Proceeds from convertible notes     -       185,500  
PIPE loan, net of OID discount     4,185,000       -  
Cash acquired in Merger     103,818       -  
Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan     (1,947,787 )     -  
Repayment of line of credit     (1,980,937 )     -  
Repayment of notes payable assumed in Merger     (100,000 )     -  
Dividends paid     -       (75,096 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     950,373       4,447,963  
                 
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     2,054,621       (4,181,925 )
                 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     5,397,564       9,656,266  
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 7,452,185     $ 5,474,341  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
                 
Cash paid for income tax   $ -     $ -  
Cash paid for interest   $ 548,041     $ 868,264  
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING and FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Notes payable assumed in Merger   $ 1,565,000     $ -  
Accrued liabilities assumed in Merger   $ 310,724     $ -  
Remeasurement of common stock exchanged/issued in Merger   $ (1,875,724 )   $ -  
Right of Use Asset in exchange for lease liability   $ -     $ 537,995  


Contact:   Michael Bacal
                  mbacal@darrowir.com
                  917-886-9071


