Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTCQB: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights

  • Third quarter revenue grew 53% to $2.01M vs. $1.31M in the prior year period and vs. $1.73M in 2Q24
  • Third quarter gross profit grew 42% to $1.2M vs. $0.85M in the prior year period and vs. $0.975M in 2Q24
  • Third quarter total operating expenses decreased 70% to $1.69M vs. $5.6M in the prior year period and vs. $1.73M in 2Q24
  • Third quarter net loss to common shareholders decreased 728% to $0.57M vs. $4.78M in the prior year period and vs. $0.86M in 2Q24
  • Cash at 9/30/24 was $0.36M vs. $0.98M at 12/31/23

“In Q3, we saw further gains towards profitability, through increased organic revenue growth, expense reduction, and an acquisition (Eastern Standard). Eastern Standard had revenues of $3.3M and net income of $600K, on an unaudited basis, the first 9 months of the year and will be part of our consolidated financials from Q4 onwards,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells.

“Quarterly revenue rose 53% year-over-year, and 16.5% quarter-over-quarter, while total loss from operations decreased to $485,478, down from $4,740,623 in Q3 2023 and $759,119 in Q2 2024.”

“Operational improvements made earlier in Q2 within several portfolio companies yielded substantial cost savings, with impacts most noticeable in August and September 2024. Every month of the quarter improved upon the previous, which should bode well for Q4.”

“September marked a milestone with monthly revenues exceeding $700,000 for the first time, and while the net loss for the month was $352,714, non-cash expenses such as amortization made up $346,801 of this loss, meaning we lost less than $6,000 in cash for the month of the quarter which typically has the highest expenses.”

“Moving into Q4, the acquisition of Eastern Standard will contribute to our consolidated results and is expected to add more profit to the bottom-line.”

"What’s more, we continue to explore organic growth opportunities, operational efficiencies, and further accretive acquisitions assisted by our Onfolio Agency SPV model and joint-venture investors.”

“We mentioned in the previous quarter’s earnings release that we might achieve profitability without closing on additional acquisitions. We made good progress towards that end and finished Q3 not far off from that goal. We also secured another profitable acquisition on the final day of the quarter, further closing the gap. As we head into Q4, we believe we still have more organic growth to unlock, we have additional acquisitions in our pipeline, and our cash burn has slowed significantly,” concluded Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings acquires controlling interests in and actively manage small online businesses that we believe (i) operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, (ii) have positive and stable cash flows, (iii) face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and (iv) can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. Through the acquisition and growth of a diversified group of online businesses with these characteristics, we believe we offer investors in our shares an opportunity to diversify their own portfolio risk. Our company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and our experience and skillset allows us to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries:  
investors@onfolio.com  


 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
  September   December 31
    2024       2023  
Assets      
       
Current Assets:      
Cash $ 363,244     $ 982,261  
Accounts receivable, net   226,664       90,070  
Inventory   55,330       92,637  
Prepaids and other current assets   155,305       111,097  
Total Current Assets   800,543       1,276,065  
       
Intangible assets   4,069,795       3,110,204  
Goodwill   3,112,987       1,167,194  
Due from related party   126,013       150,971  
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method   188,007       154,007  
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method   267,483       273,042  
Other assets   10,323       -  
       
Total Assets $ 8,575,151     $ 6,131,483  
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity      
       
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 786,717     $ 493,816  
Dividends payable   87,248       68,011  
Notes payable, current   311,577       17,323  
Contingent consideration   1,929,000       60,000  
Deferred revenue   187,246       149,965  
Total Current Liabilities   3,301,788       789,115  
       
Notes payable   840,000       -  
Notes payable - related parties   199,000       -  
Due to joint ventures - long term   -       -  
Total Liabilities   4,340,788       789,115  
       
Commitments and Contingencies      
       
Stockholders' Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized      
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 118,060 and 92,260 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   118       93  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 and 5,107,395 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023   5,128       5,108  
Additional paid-in capital   21,877,261       21,107,311  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   153,691       182,465  
Accumulated deficit   (18,106,474 )     (15,952,609 )
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity   3,929,724       5,342,368  
Non-Controlling Interests   304,639       -  
Total Stockholders' Equity   4,234,363       5,342,368  
       
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,575,151     $ 6,131,483  
       
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
                 
    For the Three Months Ended Sept 30,   For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                 
Revenue, services   $ 919,044     $ 433,490     $ 2,635,761     $ 1,121,641  
Revenue, product sales     1,092,728       879,821       2,689,512       2,853,447  
Total Revenue     2,011,772       1,313,311       5,325,273       3,975,088  
                 
Cost of revenue, services     625,676       218,063       1,549,900       651,849  
Cost of revenue, product sales     180,421       247,533       589,931       916,740  
Total cost of revenue     806,097       465,596       2,139,831       1,568,589  
                 
Gross profit     1,205,675       847,715       3,185,442       2,406,499  
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling, general and administrative     1,473,885       1,532,152       4,316,089       4,724,357  
Professional fees     193,611       216,082       595,056       843,910  
Acquisition costs     18,979       77,525       122,266       285,532  
Impairement of goodwill and intangible assets     4,678       3,762,579       4,678       3,952,516  
Total operating expenses     1,691,153       5,588,338       5,038,089       9,806,315  
                 
Loss from operations     (485,478 )     (4,740,623 )     (1,852,647 )     (7,399,816 )
                 
Other income (expense)                
Equity method income     657       2,826       (5,560 )     14,921  
Dividend income     5,844       94       5,844       1,610  
Interest income (expense), net     (20,126 )     10,231       (60,564 )     68,989  
Other income     1,344       (5,687 )     2,934       2,937  
Impairment of investments     -       -       -       -  
Loss on sale of asset     -       -       -       -  
Total other income     (12,281 )     7,464       (57,346 )     88,457  
                 
Loss before income taxes     (497,759 )     (4,733,159 )     (1,909,993 )     (7,311,359 )
                 
Income tax (provision) benefit     -       -       -       -  
                 
Net loss     (497,759 )     (4,733,159 )     (1,909,993 )     (7,311,359 )
                 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest     8,043       -       9,961       -  
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc.     (489,716 )     (4,733,159 )     (1,900,032 )     (7,311,359 )
                 
Preferred Dividends     (87,720 )     (54,231 )     (253,833 )     (155,500 )
Net loss to common shareholders   $ (577,436 )   $ (4,787,390 )   $ (2,153,865 )   $ (7,466,859 )
                 
Net loss per common shareholder                
Basic and diluted   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.94 )   $ (0.42 )   $ (1.46 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding                
Basic and diluted     5,127,395       5,110,195       5,114,767       5,110,195  
                 
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
 
                                   
  Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value   Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value   Additional   Accumulated   Accumulated Other   Non   Stockholders'
  Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount   Paid-In Capital   Deficit   Comprehensive Income   Controlling Interest   Equity
                                   
Balance, December 31, 2023 92,260   $ 93   5,107,395   $ 5,108   $ 21,107,311     $ (15,952,609 )   $ 182,465     $ -     $ 5,342,368  
          -     -         -       -       -       -  
Acquisition of Business 17,000     17   -     -     484,983       -       -       126,000       611,000  
Sale of preferred stock for cash 400     -   -     -     10,000       -       -       -       10,000  
Stock-based compensation -     -   -     -     17,887       -       -       -       17,887  
Warrants issued for acquisition -     -   -     -         -       -       -       -  
Preferred dividends -     -   -     -     -       (81,645 )     -       -       (81,645 )
Foreign currency translation -     -   -     -     -       -       (39,134 )     -       (39,134 )
Net loss -     -   -     -     -       (629,833 )     -       (664 )     (630,497 )
                                   
Balance, March 31, 2024 109,660     110   5,107,395     5,108     21,620,181       (16,664,087 )     143,331       125,336       5,229,979  
          -     -         -       -       -       -  
Acquisition of Business 8,000     8   -     -     199,992       -       -       200,000       400,000  
Stock-based compensation -     -   -     -     27,510       -       -       -       27,510  
Common stock issued for exercise of options -     -   20,000     20     (20 )     -       -       -       -  
Preferred dividends -     -   -     -     -       (84,468 )     -       -       (84,468 )
Foreign currency translation -     -   -     -     -       -       15,788           15,788  
Distribution to non-controlling interest                               (3,600 )     (3,600 )
Net loss -     -   -     -     -       (780,483 )     -       (1,254 )     (781,737 )
                                   
Balance, June 30, 2024 117,660   $ 118   5,127,395   $ 5,128   $ 21,847,663     $ (17,529,038 )   $ 159,119     $ 320,482     $ 4,803,472  
                                   
Proceeds from sale of Preferred Stock 400     -   -     -     10,000       -       -       -       10,000  
Cash received from exercise of options -     -   -     -     12,960       -       -       -       12,960  
Stock-based compensation -     -   -     -     6,638       -       -       -       6,638  
Preferred dividends -     -   -     -     -       (87,720 )     -       -       (87,720 )
Foreign currency translation -     -   -     -     -       -       (5,428 )         (5,428 )
Distribution to non-controlling interest                               (7,800 )     (7,800 )
Net loss -     -   -     -     -       (489,716 )     -       (8,043 )     (497,759 )
                                   
Balance, September 30, 2024 118,060   $ 118   5,127,395   $ 5,128   $ 21,877,261     $ (18,106,474 )   $ 153,691     $ 304,639     $ 4,234,363  
                                   
Balance, December 31, 2022 69,660     70   5,107,395     5,108     19,950,776       (7,580,490 )     96,971       -       12,472,435  
                                   
Stock-based compensation -     -   -     -     233,355       -       -       -       233,355  
Preferred dividends -     -   -     -     -       (51,025 )     -       -       (51,025 )
Foreign currency translation -     -   -     -     -       -       (7,481 )     -       (7,481 )
Net loss -     -   -     -     -       (1,284,075 )     -       -       (1,284,075 )
                                   
Balance, March 31, 2023 69,660     70   5,107,395     5,108     20,184,131       (8,915,590 )     89,490       -       11,363,209  
                                   
Stock-based compensation -     -   -     -     250,242       -       -       -       250,242  
Preferred dividends -     -   -     -     -       (50,244 )     -       -       (50,244 )
Foreign currency translation -     -   -     -     -       -       20,067       -       20,067  
Net loss -     -   -     -     -       (1,294,125 )     -       -       (1,294,125 )
                                   
Balance, June 30, 2023 69,660   $ 70   5,107,395   $ 5,108   $ 20,434,373     $ (10,259,959 )   $ 109,557     $ -     $ 10,289,149  
                                   
Stock-based compensation -     -   -     -     86,436       -       -       -       86,436  
Preferred dividends -     -   -     -     -       (54,231 )     -       -       (54,231 )
Foreign currency translation -     -   -     -     -       -       (35,647 )     -       (35,647 )
Net loss -     -   -     -     -       (4,733,159 )     -       -       (4,733,159 )
                                   
Balance, September 30, 2023 69,660   $ 70   5,107,395   $ 5,108   $ 20,520,809     $ (15,047,349 )   $ 73,910     $ -     $ 5,552,548  
                                   
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
       
    2024       2023  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities      
Net loss $ (1,909,993 )   $ (7,311,359 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Stock-based compensation expense   52,035       570,033  
Equity method income   5,560       (14,921 )
Dividends received from equity method investment   -       20,473  
Amortization of intangible assets   891,288       549,914  
Impairment of intangible assets   4,677       3,952,516  
Net change in:      
Accounts receivable   (136,594 )     40,076  
Inventory   37,307       (9,363 )
Prepaids and other current assets   (44,208 )     90,623  
Accounts payable and other current liabilities   292,900       (119,265 )
Due to joint ventures   24,958       (45,232 )
Deferred revenue   37,281       115,709  
Due to related parties   -       -  
       
Net cash used in operating activities   (744,789 )     (2,160,796 )
       
Cash Flows from Investing Activities      
Cash paid to acquire businesses   (255,000 )     (850,000 )
Investments in joint ventures   (34,000 )     -  
Investment in cryptocurrency   (15,000 )     -  
Net cash used in investing activities   (304,000 )     (850,000 )
       
Cash Flows from Financing Activities      
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock   20,000       -  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   12,960      
Payments of preferred dividends   (234,596 )     (160,563 )
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders   (11,400 )    
Proceeds from notes payable   732,300       (40,000 )
Payments on note payables   (238,046 )     (68,959 )
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties   200,000      
Payments on note payables - related parties   (1,000 )    
       
Net cash provided by financing activities   480,218       (269,522 )
       
Effect of foreign currency translation   (50,446 )     (47,626 )
       
Net Change in Cash   (619,017 )     (3,327,944 )
Cash, Beginning of Period   982,261       6,701,122  
       
Cash, End of Period   363,244     $ 3,373,178  
       
Cash Paid For:      
Income Taxes $ -     $ -  
Interest $ 60,564     $ 61,141  
       
Non-cash transactions:      
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions $ 640,000     $ -  
Preferred stock issued for acquisitions $ 625,000     $ -  
Contingent consideration issued for acquisitions $ 1,869,000     $ -  
Common stock options issued for acquisitions $ 60,000     $ -  
Non-controlling interest issued for acquisitions $ 126,000     $ -  
Shares issued for conversion of options $ -     $ -  
       
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements






