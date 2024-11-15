Dr. Sean Satey, MD Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, Announces Expert Vaser Liposuction 360 Services

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dr. Sean Satey, MD Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, an internationally renowned Cosmetic surgeon, is excited to announce the launch of his Vaser Liposuction 360 services in California. The new procedure has been expertly designed to leverage Dr. Satey’s extensive experience to give patients natural-looking results that exceed their expectations.

The highly rated clinic’s Vaser Liposuction 360 service delivers premier results personalized to female and male patients’ unique needs while ensuring minimal discomfort and downtime. Unlike laser-assisted liposculpting that kills the fat cells, the vaser technology utilized by Dr. Satey liquifies the layers of fat, which can then be liposuctioned and used for fat transfers to other parts of the body to guarantee an inclusive 360-degree approach that offers patients the opportunity to sculpt the physique of their dreams.

“High Definition liposcultping allows me to remove significant amounts of fat- enough so that it enables your underlying muscle definition to pop out!” said Dr. Sean Satey, MD. “This is how we achieve abdominal etching and highlight your semilunar lines, linea alba, and inscriptions to create a natural look that delivers the best version of you.”

With over a decade of experience, Dr. Sean Satey, MD Wilshire Boulevard, has dedicated his career to enhancing the beauty and confidence of countless individuals. His commitment to excellence in the field enables patients to achieve natural-looking results that are uniquely tailored to their specific needs and aesthetic goals.

Aside from his leading Vaser Liposuction 360 services, Dr. Sean Satey in Los Angeles offers a wide range of cosmetic procedures to enhance patients’ features and empower them to become their best version. These include:

BBL (Brazilian Butt Lifts): Dr. Satey offers a range of transformative procedures to enhance the shape and contours of the buttocks. From Brazilian Butt Lifts to buttock implants, the clinic’s skilled team specializes in delivering confidence and curves that inspire.

Mommy Makeover: This comprehensive treatment typically combines procedures like tummy tuck, breast lift or augmentation, and liposuction to address areas most affected by pregnancy and breastfeeding. Dr. Satey works closely with each patient to understand their specific concerns and aesthetic goals, ensuring a personalized treatment plan that addresses their unique needs. This transformation not only enhances physical appearance but also supports a woman’s overall well-being.

Face and Neck Procedures: Dr. Sean Satey specializes in a range of advanced treatments for the face and neck aimed at enhancing natural beauty and addressing various concerns. His services may include non-invasive treatments such as Facelift, lip fillers, and laser therapies to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin.

With a commitment to providing the best-possible results, a selection of both surgical and non-surgical treatment options, and boasting consistent 5-star ratings, and top Review of liposuction procedure, Dr. Sean Satey, MD Wilshire Boulevard has been voted one of Los Angeles’ leading cosmetic surgeons.

Dr Sean Satey, MD Wilshire Boulevard, offers both in-person consultations in his state-of-the-art office and virtual meetings via a range of platforms, including Zoom, FaceTime, and WhatsApp. The top cosmetic surgeon encourages prospective patients to reach out to his professional team today by through the contact form provided online.

About Dr. Sean Satey, MD Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

Dr. Sean Satey, MD Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles is an internationally recognized, board-certified cosmetic surgeon renowned for his peer-reviewed and scientifically published work. With a reputation as an expert body sculptor with an emphasis on High Definition (HD) VASER assisted liposculpting, Renuvion J-Plasma skin tightening, abdominal etching, HD tummy tucks, breast augmentations, breast lifts, upper and lower body lifts, Brazilian buttock lifts (BBLs), face and neck lifts, Dr. Satey brings unparalleled skill and dedication to every patient.

