Scotty Hasting, Sara Evans, Craig Morgan and More Join Musicians On Call and Wrangler® in Showing Appreciation to Hospitalized Veterans Through Music

Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler delivers the healing power of music to VA facilities nationwide through bedside and virtual programming

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Veterans Day and the nation’s observance of the dedication and sacrifice of our Veterans, Musicians On Call (MOC) and Wrangler ® partnered for the annual initiative Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler. Through bedside visits and a virtual concert experience, award-winning recording artists joined MOC and Wrangler in providing hope and happiness to hospitalized Veterans in VA facilities nationwide.

Black River recording artist Scotty Hasting visited Veterans and caregivers at the Nashville VA Medical Center to perform songs at the bedside. An Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient himself, he made special connections with the Veterans over their love of music and experiences in the military. Actor, singer/songwriter and Musicians On Call Volunteer Charles Esten also spent time at the bedside, bringing smiles through classic country songs and engaging the nursing staff in an entertaining Wrangler trivia contest. Patients expressed how hearing his voice and songs in the hallways of the VA made an incredible difference during an especially challenging time.

Hasting also hosted a special virtual concert for Veterans to enjoy on Veterans Day and throughout the month. The concert featured performances curated by the Grand Ole Opry and words of gratitude from artists like ​The Bellamy Brothers with Gene Watson, Chapel Hart, Charles Esten, Mae Estes, Sara Evans, Taylor Hicks, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Army Veteran and current Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan, Tigirlily Gold, Mark Wills and more. Hasting closes out the show with a performance from his Grand Ole Opry debut. The concert is shared exclusively with VA hospitals through Musicians On Call’s virtual program.

“We make it a priority at Musicians On Call to perform for Veterans in all of the communities we serve. Both the patients and caregivers at these facilities have sacrificed more than we can imagine, and with our mission we know how deeply music resonates with all generations. So we are honored to use music as a way to thank our heroes on Veterans Day,” said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. “MOC’s volunteers have performed for over 100,000 Veterans through our programs, and with the help of this year’s devoted partners and all of the artists involved, we showed thousands more Veterans just how much they are appreciated every day.”

“Music has a unique way of connecting us, lifting us up and providing comfort - especially for those who have sacrificed so much for our country," said John Meagher, vice president of global brand marketing — Wrangler. "Wrangler is proud to continue our support of Musicians On Call, to spread moments of joy and gratitude and bring the healing power of music to the brave servicemen and women who have stood in service for our country."

Veterans, their families and caregivers at the Murfreesboro VA Community Living Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. enjoyed a special live writers’ round featuring singer/songwriters and MOC Volunteers Drew Dixon, Jenny Teator and Troubadour Blue. Following the group performance, the artists visited the bedsides of the Veterans in this long-term/memory care facility. As part of an ongoing partnership with the Dementia Society of America, MOC uses its programs to raise awareness of the impact of music on people living with Dementia. For these patients, music makes all the difference with their care and living environments. Veterans who won’t speak otherwise are singing along to familiar songs and sharing memories they have around the songs. Those who are experiencing high levels of anxiety immediately feel a sense of calm when music begins to play.

Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler is possible thanks to support from Musicians On Call’s proud partners the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Grand Ole Opry. For 25 years, MOC has used music to promote and complement the healing process through bedside, virtual and digital streaming programs that are available across all 50 states. As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call volunteers have performed for more than one million individuals in healthcare facilities nationwide.

Visit www.musiciansoncall.org to see highlights from Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler and donate to MOC’s Veterans programs.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

As the nation’s leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call (MOC) celebrates 25 years of delivering the healing power of music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC’s bedside, virtual and streaming programs. MOC Volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need and healthcare workers caring for patients. With innovations like its online program platform, the organization continues its work towards revolutionizing access to music in healthcare. MOC’s network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians and renowned artist supporters including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Barry Manilow, Kelly Clarkson, Darius Rucker, Katy Perry, Jason Derulo, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Reba McEntire, Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd, Keith Urban, Pharrell, Kelsea Ballerini, The War And Treaty, Amos Lee, Luis Fonsi, Peter Frampton, Luke Bryan, Charles Esten and many more. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers the healing power of music, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

About Wrangler ®



Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for over 77 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

Musicians On Call Media Contact:

Melinda LaFollette

Senior Communications Manager, Musicians On Call

615.314.4378 (o) | melinda@musiciansoncall.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/512e5117-3d36-4bb8-85ee-5d50bebeee15

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a832b6d6-dcf1-4488-91ff-020219308f6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f82728a8-5b5c-4819-aef5-511ac7063197

Musicians On Call Scotty Hasting Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler 01 Scotty Hasting performs for patients, families and caregivers at the Nashville VA Medical Center as part of Musicians On Call's Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler. Musicians On Call Charles Esten Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler Charles Esten performs for patients, families and caregivers at the Nashville VA Medical Center as part of Musicians On Call's Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler. Musicians On Call Scotty Hasting Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler 02 Scotty Hasting performs for patients, families and caregivers at the Nashville VA Medical Center as part of Musicians On Call's Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.