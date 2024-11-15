Taurex Launches Atmos: Redefining Secure and Transparent Prop Trading

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurex is pleased to introduce Atmos, an innovative proprietary trading platform that offers skilled traders access to significant trading capital in a secure environment. Atmos is designed to provide ambitious traders with the capital and support they need to excel, all without risking personal funds.

Proprietary trading allows traders to utilise a firm’s capital, enabling them to execute high-value trades and capture profits without the financial strain of using personal capital. With Atmos, Taurex aims to bring a new level of integrity and structure to prop trading, providing clear rules, and a competitive profit-sharing model that allows traders to retain up to 90% of their earnings.

"At Taurex, we saw a need for a more transparent and secure prop trading option, one that gives traders a foundation they can trust," said Nick Cooke, CEO of Taurex. "Atmos combines the flexibility and opportunity of prop trading with the safety and credibility that only a regulated broker like Taurex can provide. Our mission is to support traders at every level, equipping them with both the trading capital and technology needed to perform at their best."

Atmos provides flexible trading options designed to cater to different experience levels and goals:

: A two-phase trading challenge starting at just $14, designed for those who want to prove their skills and achieve funded status. Orion : A streamlined, single-phase challenge for experienced traders, starting at $17, offering quick access to capital with a favourable risk structure.



: A streamlined, single-phase challenge for experienced traders, starting at $17, offering quick access to capital with a favourable risk structure. Supernova: An instant funding option for advanced traders. Starting at $79, Supernova provides immediate access to substantial trading capital without any challenge requirement, while offering up to 90% of the earnings.



To support its traders, Atmos leverages the globally renowned MT4 and MT5 platforms, known for their sophisticated analytical tools, advanced charting, and reliable trade execution. With access to a diverse range of assets—including Forex, Metals, Indices, and Oils—Atmos ensures that traders can make the most of their strategies with industry-leading technology.

In addition to these features, Atmos offers dedicated 24/5 multilingual support, ensuring that every trader has the resources they need from onboarding through advanced trading. With its foundation in Taurex’s established credibility and commitment to transparent operations, Atmos aims to set a new benchmark in prop trading.

For more information about Atmos and how it’s reshaping the prop trading landscape, please visit atmos.tradetaurex.com.

Contact: support@atmos.tradetaurex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

