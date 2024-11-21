Xcede Group Triumphs at the TIARA Awards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xcede Group has been named the recipient of the prestigious SourceWhale Client Service Award at this year’s TIARA Awards. This accolade highlights exceptional collaboration and outstanding service in the delivery of talent acquisition projects and ongoing client partnerships.

Recognised as one of the industry’s most esteemed events, the TIARA Awards celebrate excellence across recruitment, focusing on innovation, client and candidate service, employee performance, business growth, and values. Xcede Group’s achievement reflects its dedication to fostering strong client relationships and delivering impactful talent solutions.

Commenting on the award, CEO Adam Marsh stated: "This award reflects our team's dedication to every client partnership. We're honoured by this recognition and committed to delivering the exceptional service our clients deserve."

Xcede Recruitment, one of the brands under the Xcede Group umbrella, specialises in connecting companies with top-tier professionals in fields such as Data, AI, Machine Learning, and Cybersecurity. Alongside EarthStream Global, another Xcede Group brand focused on sustainable energy recruitment, the organisation delivers flexible talent solutions designed to support diverse business needs.

Founded in 2003, Xcede Group has built a reputation for its ability to identify and connect exceptional talent with pioneering organisations. The company’s global reach and expertise have enabled it to thrive in the competitive recruitment industry, empowering both clients and candidates to achieve their goals.

The recognition of the TIARA Awards further underscores Xcede Group’s role as a trusted partner in the recruitment sector. The company remains committed to fostering innovation and driving excellence in every aspect of its operations.

This latest achievement reinforces Xcede Group’s standing as a leader in delivering transformational talent solutions and highlights its dedication to excellence in client service.

About Xcede:

Xcede Group connects companies with exceptional professionals who empower growth. With expertise across Data, AI & Machine Learning, Product, Software, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and sustainable energy, Xcede Group offers flexible talent solutions to organisations worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.