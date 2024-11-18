Root Velocity Partners Certified By the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Women's Business Enterprise Certification for Root Velocity Partners

Achieving WBENC Certification Highlights Commitment to Diversity and Innovation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Root Velocity Partners , a business specializing in accelerating businesses’ cloud transformations, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by Greater Women's Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.“Becoming a certified Women’s Business Enterprise is a proud milestone for us," said Sharalyn Root, founder of Root Velocity Partners. "This certification underscores our commitment to creating opportunities, fostering diversity, and driving innovation. It was an honor to be in the same room with other successful women entrepreneurs at the Greater Women’s Business Council Power of Partnering event recently held in Atlanta. We are excited to bring our unique perspective to the table and continue building meaningful partnerships that create lasting value for our clients and communities."The WBENC standard of certification implemented by Greater Women's Business Council is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.About Root Velocity Partners:Root Velocity Partners ( https://rootvelocity.com ), founded and led by Sharalyn Root, is a diverse group of business experts and cloud technologists with extensive experience advising C-Suite executives, providing clarity to critical problems, and offering strategic approaches to scalable and sustainable solutions. They help companies build teams with the right skills and the right processes to help deliver digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and sustainably.About WBENC:Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.