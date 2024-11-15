Motley Fool Asset Management Transfers TMFX and TMFE ETFs to Cboe

Motley Fool 100 Next ETF (TMFX) and Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) Transition to Cboe for Unified Platform Presence

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motley Fool Asset Management, a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with proprietary ETFs, announced that its Motley Fool 100 Next ETF (Ticker: TMFX) and Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (Ticker: TMFE) are transitioning from NYSE Arca to the Cboe BZX Exchange on or around December 2nd.

“Our long-standing relationship with Cboe, beginning with our first ETF, makes this a natural choice for unifying our product suite on one exchange,” said Kelsey Mowrey, President of Motley Fool Asset Management. “This decision is primarily about alignment of our current offerings, which should ultimately benefit our shareholders.”

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is a passive ETF that leverages a proprietary smart-beta model from The Motley Fool, LLC Investing Intelligence Team to target the 100 most capital-efficient U.S. companies, evaluated by their ability to generate profits and steady growth.

YTD 1 Year Since Inception Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF NAV 25.52% 43.48% 10.31% Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Market Price 25.53% 43.44% 10.29% S&P 500 22.08% 36.35% 8.74%

*Data as of 9/30/2024 Inception Date: 12/29/2021 Gross Expense Ratio: 0.50%

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher. The investment return and principal of an investment will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance as of the most recent month end, please call 1-800-617-0004.

The Motley Fool 100 Next ETF (TMFX) provides access to over 150 high-potential U.S. small- and mid-cap companies, representing the next wave of growth-oriented stocks. These companies are actively recommended by The Motley Fool, LLC analysts or rank among the highest-rated U.S. companies in the Fool Intel, the analyst opinion database. Every stock in the index has traded at least $1 million worth of shares daily, on average, during the preceding three months.

YTD 1 Year Since Inception Motley Fool Next Index ETF NAV 10.91% 26.76% -2.29% Motley Fool Next Index ETF Market Price 10.91% 26.68% -2.32% Russell Midcap Growth Index 12.91% 29.33% 1.33%

*Data as of 9/30/2024 Inception Date: 12/29/2021 Gross Expense Ratio: 0.50%

The performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher. The investment return and principal of an investment will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance as of the most recent month end, please call 1-800-617-0004.

Current shareholders of TMFE and TMFX are not required to take any action, nor is the transfer expected to have any effect on the trading of the ETFs.

About Motley Fool Asset Management

The investment advisor for the Fund is Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (“MFAM”). MFAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motley Fool Investment Management, LLC, whose parent company, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., is a multimedia financial-services holding company.

MFAM is an investment firm with six proprietary ETFs. MFAM is an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), a separate legal entity, offering investors a way to put the Foolish philosophy to work without having to pick stocks themselves. MFAM proudly offers three actively managed ETFs, and three passive ETFs. Together, their products can work in combinations to potentially create a complete, well-diversified equity portfolio. Individually, they can add additional layers of diversification that can differ from broad market performance.

Motley Fool Asset Management’s ETFs are each a series of The RBB Fund, Inc. and are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

No TMF analyst is involved in the investment decision-making or daily operations of MFAM. With respect to its actively-managed Funds, MFAM does not attempt to track any TMF services and, as such, Funds may diverge completely from TMF’s services. The Motley Fool 100 Index is a market-cap weighted index that measures the performance of TMF’s largest active buy recommendations or highest-ranked stocks in Fool IQ, the company’s analysts opinion database. Every company included in the Index is incorporated and listed in the U.S. The S&P 500 Index is a stock market index based on the market capitalizations of 500 large companies having common stock listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ. You cannot invest directly in an index.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Each of MFAM funds invests in particular market capitalizations or qualifications distinct to that individual fund, thus its performance will be especially sensitive to market conditions that particularly affect that fund’s particular market. Some funds are non-diversified, which means its NAV, market price and total returns may fluctuate or fall more than a diversified fund. Gains or losses on a single stock may have a greater impact on any of MFAM’s funds. For these and other reasons, there is no guarantee any of MFAM funds will achieve its particular, stated objective.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before you invest. Please see the prospectuses for the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and all other Motley Fool Asset Management ETFs containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Visit www.fooletfs.com to read these prospectuses.

