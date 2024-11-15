George Paloumpis Rejoins Advent Technologies as Chief of Operations of its Patras Facility

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) ("Advent "or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that George Paloumpis has rejoined the Company as the Chief of Operations in Patras, Greece. Prior to this, Mr. Paloumpis was the Director of Manufacturing.

Konstantinos Ferderigos, Advent’s General Manager in Greece, stated, “we are very excited that George has rejoined the Company. He was previously with the Company for almost 18 years and a key member of the team.”

Mr. Paloumpis stated, “I am thrilled to rejoin the Company and support the new management team as they execute on their plan. I have always believed in our team and the opportunities for the Company with its innovative fuel cell technology.”

Gary Herman, Chief Executive Officer stated, “we are pleased that George has rejoined the team. His expertise and passion for Advent will be an integral part of growing the Company and achieving our goals as Advent 2.0.”

About Advanced Energy Technologies S.A.

Advanced Energy Technologies S.A. is a wholly-owned Greek subsidiary of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., focused on research and development of advanced materials and products for renewable energy. Recently, the Company’s RHyno project was selected as the top project amongst 385 applicants across Europe for €34.5 million in funding from the EU’s Innovation Fund.

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in California with offices in Greece and holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy .

