Dry Ice Market Demand to Expand at 7.8% CAGR Amid Rising Demand Across Food and Healthcare Industries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growth of cold chain logistics in the United Kingdom is driving an increase in the dry ice market, with a projected CAGR of 3.36%. This expansion is fueled by the demand for reliable storage and transport of volatile chemicals, medicines, and perishable food items. Cold chain logistics is critical in maintaining product stability and quality, making dry ice an essential resource for temperature-sensitive goods. As this sector expands, it is expected to continue supporting steady growth in the UK's dry ice market.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dry ice industry is experiencing significant growth driven by its wide applications across industries such as food preservation, cleaning, entertainment, healthcare, and transportation. Known for its low temperature and sublimation properties, dry ice has become a key component in processes requiring efficient cooling, storage, and cleaning solutions.



The global dry ice market is set for robust growth, projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% through 2034, reaching an estimated value of USD 4.46 billion. This growth is fueled by increasing demand across industries such as food preservation, healthcare, and industrial cleaning. Dry ice's unique cooling and sublimation properties make it an ideal solution for the transportation of perishables, pharmaceuticals, and biological samples, especially in light of rising e-commerce and cold chain logistics needs. Additionally, the adoption of dry ice blasting as an eco-friendly cleaning solution is gaining traction in sectors like automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace. With innovations in production methods aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability, the dry ice market is positioned for significant, sustained expansion over the coming decade.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand in Food and Beverage Industry: The food and beverage sector heavily relies on dry ice for preserving perishables during transport and storage, catering to the growing demand for high-quality, fresh, and frozen products. Increased Adoption in Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals: Dry ice plays a crucial role in the medical field, particularly in the transportation and storage of vaccines, blood samples, and other biological specimens, which has gained attention since the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth in Dry Ice Cleaning Applications: Industries are adopting dry ice blasting, a non-abrasive and eco-friendly cleaning method that removes contaminants without damaging surfaces, which is particularly useful in industries like automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. Expanding Usage in Event and Entertainment: Dry ice is increasingly used in live events, theatrical productions, and film to create fog effects, which adds a unique, immersive experience for audiences.

Trends and Opportunities

Innovation in Production Techniques : New production methods aimed at improving efficiency and reducing waste are being developed, making dry ice production more sustainable.

: New production methods aimed at improving efficiency and reducing waste are being developed, making dry ice production more sustainable. Expansion of E-commerce and Cold Chain Logistics : The rise in online food and pharmaceutical sales has created opportunities for growth in cold chain logistics, driving dry ice demand.

: The rise in online food and pharmaceutical sales has created opportunities for growth in cold chain logistics, driving dry ice demand. Focus on Environmental Impact: Companies are exploring eco-friendly methods of dry ice production, such as recycling carbon dioxide from industrial processes, addressing environmental concerns.



Access the Full Report for In-Depth Insights Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dry-ice-market

Key Takeaways

High Demand in Food and Healthcare : Dry ice is essential for transporting perishables and sensitive medical supplies, spurring demand.

: Dry ice is essential for transporting perishables and sensitive medical supplies, spurring demand. Growth of Dry Ice Blasting : Increasing popularity of eco-friendly cleaning methods across industries.

: Increasing popularity of eco-friendly cleaning methods across industries. Innovation in Production : New methods are enhancing dry ice production efficiency and sustainability.

: New methods are enhancing dry ice production efficiency and sustainability. Entertainment Industry Applications : Used widely in events for creating fog effects, enhancing audience experience.

: Used widely in events for creating fog effects, enhancing audience experience. Expansion in Cold Chain Logistics: E-commerce growth and logistics expansion support dry ice market growth.



"With the growing focus on efficient and sustainable cooling solutions, the dry ice market is poised for remarkable expansion. The adoption of dry ice in industries such as healthcare, food preservation, and manufacturing demonstrates its versatility. Additionally, the rise in eco-conscious production techniques could address environmental concerns and position dry ice as a viable, long-term solution for cold chain logistics and sustainable industrial cleaning. Innovations in production methods and heightened demand in the e-commerce space reinforce the potential for sustained growth in the dry ice market over the next decade," - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Forecast CAGRs from 2024 to 2034

Countries Forecasted CAGR The United Kingdom 3.36% Japan 3.6% The United States of America 4.8% China 9.6% India 12.8%

Competitive Landscape

The demand-side trends suggest that the dry ice market growth is attributed to the expanding key players meeting consumer demands. Moreover, various key competitors innovate to bolster their presence in the market. They also use mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to gain a niche in the market.

Some recent key market developments are as follows:-

In November 2021, Central McGowan acquired Preferred Welder Sales. Before this, the organization acquired Fessler Carbonic Gas in Des Moines in March, followed by Metro Welding Supply in April of the same year. These three acquisitions helped the organization bolster its competitive position in the market.

In December 2022, ASCO CARBON DIOXIDE LTD. launched a refilling system for dry ice pellets. Dosing dry ice pallets into small containers by maintaining high precision and accuracy was possible due to this system. Hence, this gave a competitive niche to the organization.

Key Companies Profiled in the Dry Ice Market

Polar Ice Ltd

Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.

SICGIL India Limited

Linde plc

Air Liquide

Tripti Dry Ice Co.

Dry Ice UK Limited

Central McGowan

Thomas Scientific

Merck KGaA

Dry Ice Market - Key Segments

By Type:

Dry Ice Pellets

Dry Ice Blocks

Other Dry Ice Types



By Application:

Dry Ice for Food & Beverages

Dry Ice for Storage & Transportation

Dry Ice for Healthcare

Dry Ice for Industrial Cleaning

Dry Ice for Other Applications



Regional Analysis of the Dry Ice Market

United Kingdom : The UK’s dry ice market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.36%, driven by the expansion of cold chain logistics, crucial for storing volatile chemicals, medicines, and food. Leading dry ice suppliers capitalize on this growth to enhance product shelf life and meet cold chain demands.

: The UK’s dry ice market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.36%, driven by the expansion of cold chain logistics, crucial for storing volatile chemicals, medicines, and food. Leading dry ice suppliers capitalize on this growth to enhance product shelf life and meet cold chain demands. Japan : With a CAGR of 3.6%, Japan’s dry ice market is propelled by the biomedical industry’s demand for improved storage of medical equipment and instruments. R&D in this sector supports increased use of dry ice pallets, boosting market growth.

: With a CAGR of 3.6%, Japan’s dry ice market is propelled by the biomedical industry’s demand for improved storage of medical equipment and instruments. R&D in this sector supports increased use of dry ice pallets, boosting market growth. United States : The USA market is set to grow at a 4.8% CAGR, with the entertainment industry’s need for dry ice in special effects driving demand. Expanding supply-side opportunities provide significant investment potential for dry ice manufacturers.

: The USA market is set to grow at a 4.8% CAGR, with the entertainment industry’s need for dry ice in special effects driving demand. Expanding supply-side opportunities provide significant investment potential for dry ice manufacturers. China: China leads with a strong 9.6% CAGR, fueled by its booming manufacturing sector. Urbanization drives the demand for dry ice blasting in machinery cleaning, offering substantial growth prospects for dry ice manufacturers in this region.

Source: Dry Ice Market Growth will Occur Impressively at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034, reaching USD 4.46 billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

German Translation:

Die globale Trockeneisindustrie verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch ihre breiten Anwendungen in Branchen wie Lebensmittelkonservierung, Reinigung, Unterhaltung, Gesundheitswesen und Transport angetrieben wird. Trockeneis ist für seine niedrigen Temperaturen und Sublimationseigenschaften bekannt und hat sich zu einer Schlüsselkomponente in Prozessen entwickelt, die effiziente Kühl-, Lager- und Reinigungslösungen erfordern.

Der globale Trockeneismarkt steht vor einem robusten Wachstum und wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 7,8 % wachsen und einen geschätzten Wert von 4,46 Mrd. USD erreichen. Dieses Wachstum wird durch die steigende Nachfrage in Branchen wie Lebensmittelkonservierung, Gesundheitswesen und industrielle Reinigung angeheizt. Die einzigartigen Kühl- und Sublimationseigenschaften von Trockeneis machen es zu einer idealen Lösung für den Transport von verderblichen Waren, Pharmazeutika und biologischen Proben, insbesondere angesichts des steigenden Bedarfs an E-Commerce und Kühlkettenlogistik. Darüber hinaus gewinnt die Einführung des Trockeneisstrahlens als umweltfreundliche Reinigungslösung in Sektoren wie der Automobilindustrie, der Fertigung und der Luft- und Raumfahrt an Bedeutung. Mit Innovationen bei den Produktionsmethoden, die auf eine Verbesserung der Effizienz und Nachhaltigkeit abzielen, ist der Trockeneismarkt für eine signifikante, nachhaltige Expansion in den kommenden zehn Jahren positioniert.

Treiber des Marktwachstums

1. Steigende Nachfrage in der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie: Der Lebensmittel- und Getränkesektor ist stark auf Trockeneis angewiesen, um verderbliche Waren während des Transports und der Lagerung zu konservieren, um der wachsenden Nachfrage nach hochwertigen, frischen und gefrorenen Produkten gerecht zu werden.

2. Zunehmende Akzeptanz im Gesundheitswesen und in der Pharmazie: Trockeneis spielt eine entscheidende Rolle im medizinischen Bereich, insbesondere beim Transport und der Lagerung von Impfstoffen, Blutproben und anderen biologischen Proben, die seit der COVID-19-Pandemie an Aufmerksamkeit gewonnen haben.

3. Wachstum bei Trockeneisreinigungsanwendungen: Die Industrie setzt das Trockeneisstrahlen ein, eine nicht abrasive und umweltfreundliche Reinigungsmethode, die Verunreinigungen entfernt, ohne Oberflächen zu beschädigen, was besonders in Branchen wie der Automobilindustrie, der Luft- und Raumfahrt und der Fertigung nützlich ist.

4. Erweiterte Nutzung in Veranstaltungen und Unterhaltung: Trockeneis wird zunehmend bei Live-Events, Theaterproduktionen und Filmen verwendet, um Nebeleffekte zu erzeugen, die dem Publikum ein einzigartiges, immersives Erlebnis bieten.

Trends und Chancen

Innovation in den Produktionstechniken : Es werden neue Produktionsmethoden entwickelt, die darauf abzielen, die Effizienz zu verbessern und den Abfall zu reduzieren, um die Trockeneisproduktion nachhaltiger zu machen.

: Es werden neue Produktionsmethoden entwickelt, die darauf abzielen, die Effizienz zu verbessern und den Abfall zu reduzieren, um die Trockeneisproduktion nachhaltiger zu machen. Ausbau des E-Commerce und der Kühlkettenlogistik : Der Anstieg des Online-Verkaufs von Lebensmitteln und Pharmazeutika hat Wachstumschancen in der Kühlkettenlogistik geschaffen und die Nachfrage nach Trockeneis angekurbelt.

: Der Anstieg des Online-Verkaufs von Lebensmitteln und Pharmazeutika hat Wachstumschancen in der Kühlkettenlogistik geschaffen und die Nachfrage nach Trockeneis angekurbelt. Fokus auf Umweltauswirkungen: Unternehmen erforschen umweltfreundliche Methoden der Trockeneisproduktion, wie z. B. das Recycling von Kohlendioxid aus industriellen Prozessen, um Umweltbelange zu berücksichtigen.



Wichtige Erkenntnisse

Hohe Nachfrage in den Bereichen Lebensmittel und Gesundheitswesen : Trockeneis ist für den Transport von verderblichen Waren und empfindlichen medizinischen Gütern unerlässlich und treibt die Nachfrage in die Höhe.

: Trockeneis ist für den Transport von verderblichen Waren und empfindlichen medizinischen Gütern unerlässlich und treibt die Nachfrage in die Höhe. Wachstum des Trockeneisstrahlens : Zunehmende Beliebtheit umweltfreundlicher Reinigungsmethoden in allen Branchen.

: Zunehmende Beliebtheit umweltfreundlicher Reinigungsmethoden in allen Branchen. Innovation in der Produktion : Neue Methoden steigern die Effizienz und Nachhaltigkeit der Trockeneisproduktion.

: Neue Methoden steigern die Effizienz und Nachhaltigkeit der Trockeneisproduktion. Anwendungen in der Unterhaltungsindustrie : Wird häufig bei Veranstaltungen verwendet, um Nebeleffekte zu erzeugen und das Zuschauererlebnis zu verbessern.

: Wird häufig bei Veranstaltungen verwendet, um Nebeleffekte zu erzeugen und das Zuschauererlebnis zu verbessern. Expansion in der Kühlkettenlogistik: Das Wachstum des E-Commerce und die Expansion der Logistik unterstützen das Wachstum des Trockeneismarktes.



"Mit dem zunehmenden Fokus auf effiziente und nachhaltige Kühllösungen steht der Trockeneismarkt vor einer bemerkenswerten Expansion. Die Einführung von Trockeneis in Branchen wie dem Gesundheitswesen, der Lebensmittelkonservierung und der Fertigung zeigt seine Vielseitigkeit. Darüber hinaus könnte die Zunahme umweltbewusster Produktionstechniken Umweltbedenken Rechnung tragen und Trockeneis als praktikable, langfristige Lösung für die Kühlkettenlogistik und nachhaltige Industriereinigung positionieren. Innovationen bei den Produktionsmethoden und die gestiegene Nachfrage im E-Commerce-Bereich verstärken das Potenzial für ein nachhaltiges Wachstum des Trockeneismarktes in den nächsten zehn Jahren", sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wettbewerbslandschaft



Die Trends auf der Nachfrageseite deuten darauf hin, dass das Wachstum des Trockeneismarktes auf die expandierenden Hauptakteure zurückzuführen ist, die die Nachfrage der Verbraucher erfüllen. Darüber hinaus entwickeln verschiedene wichtige Wettbewerber Innovationen, um ihre Präsenz auf dem Markt zu stärken. Sie nutzen auch Fusionen, Partnerschaften, Übernahmen und Kooperationen, um eine Marktnische zu erobern.

Einige der jüngsten wichtigen Marktentwicklungen sind wie folgt:

 Im November 2021 erwarb Central McGowan Preferred Welder Sales. Zuvor erwarb das Unternehmen im März Fessler Carbonic Gas in Des Moines und im April desselben Jahres Metro Welding Supply. Diese drei Akquisitionen halfen dem Unternehmen, seine Wettbewerbsposition auf dem Markt zu stärken.

 Im Dezember 2022 hat die ASCO KOHLENSÄURE AG eine Nachfüllanlage für Trockeneispellets lanciert. Das Dosieren von Trockeneispaletten in kleine Behälter unter Beibehaltung einer hohen Präzision und Genauigkeit war dank dieses Systems möglich. Dies gab der Organisation eine wettbewerbsfähige Nische.

Wichtige Unternehmen, die auf dem Trockeneismarkt profiliert sind

Polar Ice GmbH

Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.

SICGIL Indien GmbH

Linde plc

Air Liquide

Tripti Trockeneis Co.

Dry Ice UK Limited

Zentrum von McGowan

Thomas Wissenschaftlich

Merck KGaA

Trockeneismarkt - Schlüsselsegmente

Nach Typ:

Trockeneis-Pellets

Trockeneisblöcke

Andere Trockeneisarten



Nach Anwendung:

Trockeneis für Lebensmittel und Getränke

Trockeneis für Lagerung und Transport

Trockeneis für das Gesundheitswesen

Trockeneis für die industrielle Reinigung

Trockeneis für andere Anwendungen



Regionale Analyse des Trockeneismarktes

Großbritannien : Der britische Trockeneismarkt wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 3,36 % wachsen, was auf den Ausbau der Kühlkettenlogistik zurückzuführen ist, die für die Lagerung flüchtiger Chemikalien, Medikamente und Lebensmittel von entscheidender Bedeutung ist. Führende Trockeneislieferanten nutzen dieses Wachstum, um die Haltbarkeit der Produkte zu verlängern und die Anforderungen an die Kühlkette zu erfüllen.

: Der britische Trockeneismarkt wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 3,36 % wachsen, was auf den Ausbau der Kühlkettenlogistik zurückzuführen ist, die für die Lagerung flüchtiger Chemikalien, Medikamente und Lebensmittel von entscheidender Bedeutung ist. Führende Trockeneislieferanten nutzen dieses Wachstum, um die Haltbarkeit der Produkte zu verlängern und die Anforderungen an die Kühlkette zu erfüllen. Japan : Mit einer CAGR von 3,6 % wird der japanische Trockeneismarkt durch die Nachfrage der biomedizinischen Industrie nach verbesserter Lagerung von medizinischen Geräten und Instrumenten angetrieben. Forschung und Entwicklung in diesem Sektor unterstützt den verstärkten Einsatz von Trockeneispaletten und kurbelt das Marktwachstum an.

: Mit einer CAGR von 3,6 % wird der japanische Trockeneismarkt durch die Nachfrage der biomedizinischen Industrie nach verbesserter Lagerung von medizinischen Geräten und Instrumenten angetrieben. Forschung und Entwicklung in diesem Sektor unterstützt den verstärkten Einsatz von Trockeneispaletten und kurbelt das Marktwachstum an. USA : Der US-Markt wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 4,8 % wachsen, wobei der Bedarf der Unterhaltungsindustrie an Trockeneis für Spezialeffekte die Nachfrage ankurbelt. Die Erweiterung der angebotsseitigen Möglichkeiten bietet Trockeneisherstellern ein erhebliches Investitionspotenzial.

: Der US-Markt wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 4,8 % wachsen, wobei der Bedarf der Unterhaltungsindustrie an Trockeneis für Spezialeffekte die Nachfrage ankurbelt. Die Erweiterung der angebotsseitigen Möglichkeiten bietet Trockeneisherstellern ein erhebliches Investitionspotenzial. China: China ist führend mit einer starken CAGR von 9,6 %, was auf sein boomendes verarbeitendes Gewerbe zurückzuführen ist. Die Urbanisierung treibt die Nachfrage nach Trockeneisstrahlen in der Maschinenreinigung an und bietet Trockeneisherstellern in dieser Region erhebliche Wachstumsaussichten.

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Biomass pellets market to hit a valuation of USD 20,409.2 million by 2033. The market is projected to exhibit an impressive CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for biomass pellets is expected to register a 6.3% year-on-year growth in 2022, indicating that the Europe market would reach USD 11,387.5 million in 2023.

The global coal briquettes market is expected to hold a value worth USD 3,626.9 million in 2023. During the forecast period, the market is expected to experience a CAGR of 4.4%, garnering USD 3,626.9 million by 2033.

The sales of wood pellets are expected to register a significant CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The calcium sulfate market is projected at USD 277.8 million in 2024. It is anticipated to surpass USD 415.2 million through 2034 with a CAGR of 4.1% with its prospering application in varied segments.

The demand for medical plastics is estimated to reach USD 34,553.9 million by 2034.

The global glycolic acid market size is anticipated to reach USD 499.4 million in 2024. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period to reach a value of USD 782.9 million by 2034.

Global sales of soda ash stood at USD 19,900.0 million in 2023. The industry is further projected to exhibit a y-o-y growth of 3.2% in 2024 and reach USD 20,696.0 million in the same year and surging at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2024 and 2034, demand for the soda ash is estimated to reach USD 30,635.1 million by 2034.

The global specialty silica market size is estimated to be worth USD 7,809.7 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a size of USD 13,214.3 million by 2034.

The Global Lactates sales are estimated at value of USD 730.9 million by 2024 and is likely to reach a value of USD 1,163.3 million by 2034, with the global value reflecting a CAGR of 4.4% over the assessment period 2024 to 2034

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.