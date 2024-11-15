Rossen Law Firm Donates Over 1,000 Shoes to South Florida Children

Community Leadership Award Presented to Adam Rossen for Exceptional Commitment to In Jacob’s Shoes

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rossen Law Firm showcased its commitment to community engagement at the In Jacob's Shoes 14th Annual Dinner & Auction, which took place at Boca West Country Club on October 24, 2024. As a fervent advocate for the charity, the firm filled three tables with 30 attendees, including family, friends, and team members, to celebrate the cause and their own Adam Rossen. The owner of Rossen Law Firm, Adam, and his wife, Kyley, were recognized with the Community Leadership Award, a moment of pride and celebration for all.

"Partners like Adam Rossen and the Rossen Law Firm are pillars of our efforts, embodying the spirit of community and generosity that drives our mission forward. Their involvement amplifies our reach and inspires a wave of compassion that uplifts countless lives,” Harlene Zweig confidently states.

Adam and Kyley Rossen's deep commitment to In Jacob's Shoes has been a cornerstone of their personal and professional lives. Their journey with the foundation began from personal connections and has grown into a vital part of Rossen Law Firm's mission. Since 2017, the firm has donated shoes for every client referral, visibly linking their professional success to their philanthropic efforts. Rossen Law Firm has donated over 1,000 pairs of shoes, showcasing their commitment to making a meaningful impact in the community. Adam, who has served on the foundation's board since 2021, and Kyley, who is active in organizing and participating in outreach, have been pivotal in advancing the foundation's goals.

Adam Rossen shared his thoughts on the evening, saying, "Being part of In Jacob's Shoes' mission has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of our work. It allows us not just to serve but to connect with our community in profound and lasting ways." Kyley added, "This honor is not just a recognition of our family's efforts but a celebration of the collective spirit of all who support the foundation. It’s about the smiles we see on the children’s faces—that’s what fuels our continued commitment."

The success of the event, featuring a silent auction and dinner, highlighted the community's enthusiasm for giving back and supporting those in need. Rossen Law Firm's ongoing partnership with In Jacob’s Shoes is a beacon of their belief in second chances and their commitment to ensuring that their advocacy extends beyond legal counsel to meaningful community engagement.

About Rossen Law Firm:

Rossen Law Firm, based in Fort Lauderdale, specializes in criminal defense cases across South Florida. Led by Adam Rossen, the firm is renowned for its strategic and compassionate approach to legal defense, emphasizing respect, understanding, and rigorous advocacy. Committed to defending clients' rights and securing the best possible outcomes, the firm offers a team of expert attorneys who collaborate to provide a dynamic and comprehensive defense strategy tailored to each client's unique case. When bad things happen to good people, the Rossen Law Firm stands as a shield.

About in Jacob’s Shoes:

In Jacob's Shoes, established in 2009, commemorates the legacy of Jacob S. Zweig, who passed away tragically at seventeen. Inspired by Jacob's gift for making everyone feel included, the charity provides essentials like shoes and school supplies to underprivileged children in South Florida. To date, the foundation has distributed over 228,288 pairs of shoes and numerous other items to children living in poverty or foster care. Operated by volunteers and supported by community donations, In Jacob’s Shoes ensures discreet and efficient aid distribution through schools and social service organizations.

