Keeper Security and Williams Racing Debut Special Livery for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

The leader in cybersecurity hits the Las Vegas Strip with an exclusive engine cover design for one of Formula 1’s most anticipated races

Keeper’s brand presence on the Williams Racing engine cover at the Las Vegas Grand Prix celebrates the team’s technical mastery and elevated design.” — Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Formula 1 arrives on the glittering Las Vegas Strip, Keeper Security – the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections – will debut an exclusive engine cover takeover on the Williams Racing FW46, adding a striking new element to Keeper’s existing brand placements on the car. Keeper’s expanded presence on the FW46 embodies the sophistication and precision that define both elite racing and cutting-edge cybersecurity.This collaboration between Keeperand Williams Racing celebrates the synergy of speed, security and innovation. As drivers Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto navigate the streets of Las Vegas, this event-specific livery will highlight Keeper’s commitment to safeguarding its customers’ digital assets with the same rigour and excellence demanded on the F1 circuit. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Keeper is particularly excited to launch this special livery at one of only three U.S. races on the Formula 1 calendar.“Formula 1 represents the pinnacle of technology, speed and innovation,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “Keeper’s brand presence on the Williams Racing engine cover at the Las Vegas Grand Prix celebrates the team’s technical mastery and elevated design. It further showcases Keeper’s dedication to securing the team’s and our customers’ most sensitive digital assets.”“Keeper Security joined our mission to return to the front of the grid earlier this year and since then our partnership has gone from strength to strength,” said James Bower, Commercial Director, Williams Racing. “This striking Las Vegas engine cover takeover will showcase our joint values of innovation and speed which are vital to both cybersecurity and on-track performance.”Keeper’s presence during the Las Vegas Grand Prix won’t be limited to the track. Racing fans can immerse themselves further into the action at the Williams Racing Fan Zone, located on the Brooklyn Bridge at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Here, visitors can capture a unique 360-degree video with Keeper’s Spin Cam, try their hand at F1 racing simulators, explore exclusive Keeper offers and see the Williams FW46 show car and Keeper-branded engine cover up close.On Wednesday, ahead of the race, Keeper will hold a special activation at the Fan Zone. Six hundred lucky fans will take home a free Keeper X Williams Racing tote bag, individually customised by a local airbrush artist. The personalised, limited-edition tote bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Fan Zone will also host special VIP appearances from Williams Racing drivers and team members.Location: Brooklyn Bridge, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas StripDates: November 18-23, 2024Hours: Monday - Saturday from 11:00 am - 9:00 pm (subject to change)Keeper’s engine cover takeover debuts ahead of the release of a new case study highlighting how Williams Racing leverages Keeper’s cybersecurity solutions to protect its own data, networks and workforce. The case study features interviews with Team Principal James Vowles and Williams Racing Head of Information Security Harry Wilson, who shed light on how Keeper’s zero-trust and zero-knowledge architecture has transformed the team’s security and helps protect sensitive data – both at its headquarters and when travelling to races around the world.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organisations globally. Keeper’s intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organisations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com.Learn more: KeeperSecurity.comFollow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTokAbout Williams RacingFor almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

