Data Storage Corporation’s Subsidiary CloudFirst Announces Global Expansion Strategy

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a premier provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT automation, for IBM Power systems including IBMi and AIX, today announced its strategic global expansion plan of its CloudFirst operations. This global expansion strategy comes as demand rises in the UK and European markets for robust, reliable cloud services that support mission-critical workloads on IBM Power systems.

CloudFirst has built a strong reputation in North America as a premier provider of cloud services tailored to IBM Power systems, supporting businesses with specialized needs for this critical infrastructure. With the current increase in demand for robust cloud solutions built around IBM Power Systems, CloudFirst aims to replicate its success in new regions by establishing a powerful network of synergistic partnerships. The Company’s expansion strategy involves forging relationships with data centers, cloud service providers, managed service providers (MSPs), and software vendors that rely on IBM Power systems. This approach allows CloudFirst to create a collaborative network that enhances cloud offerings for enterprises running IBM Power-based applications.

The company’s approach emphasizes mutual success through carefully selected partnerships. CloudFirst aims to provide its partners and clients with high-quality support and services, ensuring that organizations relying on IBM Power-based applications benefit from an enhanced cloud experience. This will enable the seamless integration and efficient operation of their business-critical applications on a global scale.

“Our growth plan is rooted in our dedication to meeting the unique requirements of organizations that depend on IBM Power systems and forming key partnerships that allow us to deliver our solutions within an established network of reliable, high-quality infrastructure,” said Hal Schwartz, President of CloudFirst. “The high forecasted demand across the UK and Europe presents a significant opportunity for us to extend our cloud services and support to new markets. By collaborating with cloud service providers and trusted partners in the region, we’re well-positioned to deliver unmatched value to businesses.”

“Our strategy is about more than just expansion; it’s about establishing lasting relationships that drive mutual growth. The cloud ecosystem is constantly evolving, and our focus on creating a collaborative network of partners, from MSPs to specialized software vendors, allows us to address the specific needs of enterprises and maximize our collective potential. We’re committed to bringing our proven expertise in IBM Power systems to new territories where the demand for specialized, reliable cloud solutions continues to grow,” added Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a leading provider of fully managed cloud hosting, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. With strategic technical investments in multiple regions, DTST serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, in sectors such as government, education, and healthcare. Focused on the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market, DTST is recognized as a stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure, support and the migration of data to the cloud. Our regional data centers across North America enable us to deliver sustainable services through recurring subscription agreements.

Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on X @DataStorageCorp.

