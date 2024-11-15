congatec and Canonical announce partnership

congatec - a leading provider of embedded and edge computing technology - announced a partnership with Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, congatec - a leading provider of embedded and edge computing technology - announced a partnership with Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu. This partnership enables congatec to offer the best out-of-the-box experience by bundling aReady.COMs with Ubuntu Pro for an optimized platform that provides security, reliability and stability.

Designers in all industries require more agility, faster time to market and lower development costs to handle the ever-faster innovation cycles and stay ahead in their markets. congatec answers these needs with aReady.COM, a function-validated complete package, including workload consolidation, OS, and a functional software layer, to which OEMs can seamlessly connect their applications. Thanks to the partnership with Canonical, aReady.COMs will now be Ubuntu Certified and pre-enabled with Ubuntu Pro, ensuring smooth software integration, optimized system stability and long-term security through regular updates, which is a key priority for device OEMs and their end users especially with the Cyber Resilience Act in place.

"Our partnership with Canonical enables us to offer our customers a completely new level of application readiness through aReady.COMs with a pre-installed and certified Ubuntu instance with Ubuntu Pro enabled by default. This significantly improves time-to-market and provides long-term security and reliability", explains Andreas Bergbauer, Manager Solutions Management at congatec.

“The partnership with congatec demonstrates our strong commitment to delivering a secure and optimized platform for embedded and edge applications. Our certified solutions provide OEMs with the reliability and security they need to take full advantage of their innovation power”, explains Alexander Lehmann, Sales Director - IoT at Canonical.

Ubuntu Pro provides up to 12 years of security maintenance and long term support, access to device management tooling, the possibility to leverage real-time Ubuntu for latency-critical use cases, and compliance solutions for multiple standards and regulations, including the Cyber Resilience Act. This ensures customers benefit from a robust and future-proof platform that is continuously updated. Additionally, the combination of powerful congatec modules and Ubuntu Pro’s features offers a cost-effective platform for demanding embedded applications in industries like industrial automation, robotics, infrastructure and medical technology.

The collaboration between Canonical and congatec kicks off at the SPS – Smart Production Solutions 2024, in Nuremberg, Germany, from November 12 to 14 2024.

To find out more about Ubuntu Pro on congatec’s aReady.COM, visit Canonical’s booth in hall 6, number 446.

