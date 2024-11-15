TAIWAN, November 15 - President Lai meets Danish parliamentary delegation

On the morning of November 15, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Folketing (parliament) of the Kingdom of Denmark. In remarks, President Lai thanked the delegation for visiting, not only showing support for democratic Taiwan, but also further deepening the ties between Taiwan and Denmark and opening up opportunities for future collaboration. The president said he looks forward to continuing bilateral cooperation and exchanges in such areas as green energy, net-zero transition, and trade and the economy. He also called for joint efforts to promote green energy transition and a sustainable environment, safeguard freedom and democracy, and strive for global prosperity and stability.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I extend a very warm welcome to Folketing Member Pia Kjærsgaard, a long-time friend of Taiwan, as she leads a delegation to Taiwan once again. Since martial law was lifted in 1987, Folketing Member Kjærsgaard has visited Taiwan eight times, witnessing Taiwan’s growth and progress alongside us. I want to thank Folketing Member Kjærsgaard for her longstanding advocacy of Taiwan in the Folketing, which has garnered support for Taiwan from even more international friends.

I also want to welcome Folketing Members Kim Aas, Steffen Larsen, and Mikkel Bjørn on their first visit to Taiwan. This is the first Danish parliamentary delegation to visit since the COVID-19 pandemic. Your presence is highly meaningful, as it shows that bilateral relations between Taiwan and Denmark continue to deepen.

The international landscape is markedly different from that of 37 years ago, when Folketing Member Kjærsgaard first visited Taiwan. The expansion and convergence of authoritarian nations pose a serious challenge to the rules-based international order. Moreover, the security and stability of Europe and the Indo-Pacific have become inseparable. Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are closely related to global security and prosperity. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability and to protecting the values of freedom and democracy.

In May, I addressed the Copenhagen Democracy Summit via video, speaking to friends from Denmark and around the world. In my remarks, I especially emphasized that we should strengthen our freedom and democracy; our own economies and resilience; and our mutual cooperation for the benefit of our people. I want to thank you all for coming to Taiwan. Your visit not only shows support for democratic Taiwan, but also further deepens the ties between Taiwan and Denmark, opening up opportunities for future collaboration.

Demark is a global leader in the offshore wind energy industry. Over the past several years, we have been actively developing our green energy industry, and a number of Danish companies have increased their investments in Taiwan, for which we are very thankful. We look forward to continuing our cooperation and exchanges in such areas as green energy, net-zero transition, and trade and the economy. Let us work together to promote green energy transition and a sustainable environment, safeguard freedom and democracy, and strive for global prosperity and stability.

Folketing Member Kjærsgaard then delivered remarks, saying that just as President Lai had mentioned, she is an old friend of Taiwan, having first come here in 1987. She said she has been happy to have some colleagues with her from the Danish Parliament every time she visits. She added that when they return home, they can convey what they have seen and heard and that Taiwan is a wonderful country.

Folketing Member Kjærsgaard said she believes that the exchange between Taiwan and Denmark is very useful for both of us. She pointed to the fact that they have much experience with green energy in Denmark and that Taiwan possesses much expertise in high tech, noting that there are many things we can learn from each other. Emphasizing that the most important thing is our shared value of democracy, she said that every time Taiwan has a local or parliamentary election, it is an expression of democracy.

Folketing Member Kjærsgaard said that she thinks it is good to talk about and know about the many threats Taiwan faces from China. She said that they can go back to Denmark and tell their compatriots that Taiwan is a small democratic and free country. There are problems sometimes, she added, and Western countries should offer their support. She also expressed her hope that support from the United States will continue after its recent election, because that is very important to Taiwan.

Folketing Member Kjærsgaard said that Taiwan and Denmark have many things in common. She mentioned that her colleagues have fallen a little bit in love with Taiwan and that she knows some of them will come back as tourists. She then offered her assurance that Denmark is a friend that Taiwan can count on for support.