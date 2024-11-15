Reykjavík, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaroq Minerals gengur frá lykilsamningum vegna fyrirhugaðrar gullframleiðslu í Nalunaq



TORONTO, ONTARIO – 15. nóvember 2024 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ) hefur gert nokkra lykilsamninga í tengslum við væntanlega gullframleiðslu í Nalunaq, sem áætlað er að hefjist á fjórða ársfjórðungi 2024.

Amaroq hefur gert sölusamning við Auramet International, Inc. („Auramet“) en í honum felst að Auramet kaupir allt gull sem framleitt verður í Nalunaq-gullnámu félagsins á Suður-Grænlandi. Auk þess býður Auramet upp á ýmsa fjármögnunarmöguleika sem munu auka fjárhagslegan sveigjanleika félagsins.

Amaroq hefur einnig samið við Metalor Technologies SA („Metalor“), sem sérhæfir sig í mati og vinnslu góðmálma í vinnslustöð sinni sem staðsett er í Zurich, Sviss. Metalor mun fullvinna þær gullstangir sem framleiddar verða í Nalunaq.

Ellert Arnarson, fjármálastjóri Amaroq:

„Við erum afar ánægð með að ganga frá þessum mikilvægu samningum við stönduga og reynslumikla samstarfsaðila, sem munu veita okkur þann stuðning og sérfræðiþekkingu til að tryggja farsæla vinnslu og sölu gullsins frá Nalunaq á samkeppnishæfum kjörum. Það er einnig gleðilegt að segja frá því að við munum verða í samstarfi við breska vinnslustöð um að bjóða Grænlendingum upp á að kaupa gull beint frá Nalunaq. Við hlökkum til árangursríks samstarfs við þessa aðila til framtíðar.“

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine which is due to go into production towards the end of 2024. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

