Gumbek by Lea Vavra Wins Bronze in A' Toy, Game and Hobby Industry Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of toy design, has announced Gumbek by Lea Vavra as the Bronze winner in the Toy, Game and Hobby Industry Awards category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind Gumbek, a modular plush toy that stimulates creativity and enhances motor skills through play.The A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award holds significant relevance for the toy industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs like Gumbek, the award showcases the importance of innovative and purposeful toy design in fostering child development. This recognition not only benefits the winning entity but also sets a benchmark for the industry, encouraging manufacturers and designers to prioritize creativity, safety, and educational value in their products.Gumbek stands out in the market for its unique modular design, which consists of seven colorful parts with different textures that children can connect using buttons. This interactive assembly process helps improve fine motor skills while stimulating sensory integration. The arrangement of various shapes encourages imaginative play, as the toy can be put together in numerous ways, promoting creativity and problem-solving abilities.The Bronze A' Design Award for Gumbek serves as a strong motivation for Lea Vavra and her design company, KiÅ¡tra, to continue their pursuit of excellence in toy design. This recognition may inspire future projects that prioritize child development and innovative design solutions. By setting an example of purposeful design, Gumbek has the potential to influence industry standards and encourage other designers to create toys that positively impact children's growth and well-being.Interested parties may learn more at:About Lea VavraLea Vavra is an industrial designer from Croatia and the founder of Kištra, a small design company based in Zagreb. With a passion for toys and quality handmade products inherited from her grandmother, who established the first plush toy manufacturing company in Zagreb, Lea focuses on creating interactive, handmade soft toys for children. Her designs prioritize purposeful features that help refine fine motor skills and develop each child's creative abilities.About Kištra by VavraKištra, founded by industrial designer Lea Vavra, is a small design company based in Zagreb, Croatia. The company specializes in the design and production of interactive, handmade soft toys for children. Kištra's roots can be traced back to "Igračke Vavra," the first plush toy manufacturing company in Zagreb, established by Lea's grandmother. Kištra's toys are distinguished by their purposeful design, which focuses on refining fine motor skills and nurturing children's creativity. Some of their notable products include the Gumbeki didactic toys, Felties DIY toy sewing kits, Didleki didactic toys, Little sun heat pad/cold compress, and Fun plushies Snakes.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality within the Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that excel in areas such as innovation, user engagement, safety considerations, educational value, design aesthetics, durability, playability, cultural relevance, sustainability, inclusivity, age appropriateness, market potential, originality, functionality, emotional connection, social impact, and packaging design. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, toy industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award is a globally recognized competition that welcomes entries from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, influential brands, and leading manufacturers in the toy industry. The A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award is a globally recognized competition that welcomes entries from innovative designers, forward-thinking agencies, influential brands, and leading manufacturers in the toy industry. Participating in this prestigious award allows entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their outstanding design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage, driving inspiration and advancement in the field of design.

