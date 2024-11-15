NINER Pharmaceutical Strengthens Global Presence with Strategic IV Fluid Supply Initiative for the U.S. and Latin American Markets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINER Pharmaceutical, a leading name in the pharmaceutical sector, announces its strategic expansion into the U.S. and Latin American markets to address critical shortages of IV fluids. Responding to the escalating demand for high-quality medical supplies, the company is set to supply British Pharmacopoeia-standard 0.9% sodium chloride IV fluids, available in 500 ml and 1000 ml European-standard bottle packaging. This move marks a significant step in supporting healthcare providers and ensuring patient care continuity across the regions.

The company’s commitment to delivering premium, compliant IV solutions comes at a crucial time as global healthcare systems face increasing pressure from supply disruptions. To meet the stringent requirements of U.S. healthcare, NINER Pharmaceutical is collaborating with regulatory bodies to secure the necessary U.S. FDA certifications, affirming its dedication to quality and compliance. Additionally, partnerships with local hospitals are being established to enhance the supply chain’s resilience and ensure that essential medical resources remain accessible.

“NINER Pharmaceutical is committed to making a meaningful impact on the availability of critical IV fluids in the U.S. and Latin America. Our approach is focused on reliable supply chains, adherence to stringent quality standards, and strategic partnerships that strengthen healthcare infrastructure,” stated Jamie Ballaji Rao, CEO of NINER Pharmaceutical.

The expansion into IV fluid supply aligns with NINER Pharmaceutical’s broader mission to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions. The company is also advancing its vaccine research and development efforts, with significant progress made on its mpox vaccine and the recent launch of an innovative acyclovir vaccine. This dual-purpose vaccine provides treatment options for both chickenpox and mpox, addressing urgent needs in viral infection control.

With a robust presence in Latin America and targeted growth into the U.S., NINER Pharmaceutical is positioned to play a pivotal role in mitigating IV fluid shortages. By maintaining consistent supply and meeting international regulatory standards, the company aims to support healthcare systems and improve patient outcomes across these vital markets.

About NINER Pharmaceutical

NINER Pharmaceutical LLC is an industry leader based in Dubai, specializing in the supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products, including oncology drugs, vaccines, and IV solutions. With a firm commitment to research, innovation, and compliance, NINER Pharmaceutical aims to contribute to global health by delivering life-saving treatments and ensuring a steady flow of essential medical supplies.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Company: NINER Pharmaceutical LLC

Person Name: Steefy Morgan

Email: info@ninerpharma.com

Website: www.ninerpharma.com

