Food Certification Market to Reach USD 9.01 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.69% | SNS Insider

Growing consumer demand for transparency, food quality, and safety drives food producers to obtain certifications to gain consumer trust.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Food Certification Market was valued at USD 5.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 9.01 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.69% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Food certification market is growing due to increasing consumer preference towards the requirement of safe, sustainable, and good quality food products. Increased safety, health, and environmental concerns have caused businesses to pursue certifications such as organic, fair trade, and non-GMO. Also driving is the blossoming demand for food products with a government-approved stamp of quality as well as worldwide requirements for compliance with products for international trade.Get a Sample of Food Certification Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3740 Rising Global Demand for Food Certification Amid Stricter Regulations, with Challenges in Developing RegionsFood certification guarantees product safety by confirming their compliance with stringent safety regulations during production/process/handling/storage/transportation. With governments and safety organizations tightening laws worldwide, businesses are turning to certification to meet standards and garner consumer confidence. Emerging trends in certification include non-GMO certification introduced in the U.S. market in 2021 and Vegan certification introduced in Europe in 2022.Food safety systems cannot be implemented as needed in developing regions that lack the proper infrastructure to allow for effective uptake, resulting in a slower market for these types of certification systems in parts of North Africa and Asia. However, the growing need for food being exported from these developing nations into developed countries with strict levels of food safety has posed the need for certification in those nations exporting into such markets.ISO 22000 and Meat Lead 2023 Food Certification Market, While Halal and Baby Food Set for Rapid Growth Through 2032By Type: The ISO 22000 segment dominated the market share in 2023 because it offers a harmonized and global framework for food safety management. With its focus on hazard and risk management, this standard is among the most recognized throughout the food supply chain, from farm to fork.Halal certification is anticipated to register the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period from 2024-2032, attributed to rising consumer demand for Halal food products across global markets. With a growing Muslim population around the world most predominantly in Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Africa, the demand for food products that are Halal-compliant is only going to increase.By End User: The meat segment dominated the food certification market in 2023. The high meat processing, handling, and distribution requirements in food safety and quality, together with the recent emphasis on health and food safety are driving this trend. This emphasizes the need for intense certification procedures for meat products covering Halal, ISO 22000, and some other specifications to meet regulatory protocols within products regarding consumer expected value.Baby Food is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024-2032. This growth is supported by the increasing knowledge of the parents regarding safe, healthy, and high-quality food for an infant. With parents wanting guaranteed safe and quality food for their children, certification for baby food products, like organic, non-GMO, and allergen-free certifications, will gain growing significance.By Type• ISO 22000• BRCGS• SQF• IFS• Halal certification• GMP+/FSA• OtherBy End-user• Meat• Poultry• Seafood Products• Dairy Products• Bakery and Confectionery• Baby Food• Beverages• OtherDo you have any specific any queries or need customization research on Food Certification Market, Inquire now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3740 North America Leads Food Certification Market in 2023, While Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth Through 2032In 2023, North America held the largest revenue share within the food certification market due to the region's stringent food safety standards, effective regulatory frameworks, and higher consumer demand for certified food products. Due to the concentration of food safety regulations in this region by the FDA and USDA, along with rising health consciousness and awareness of sustainability among consumers, food certifications have experienced significant uptake in the region.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR From 2024-2032. The growth can be attributed to various factors such as large-scale industrialization, consumers caring more about the quality and safety of food products, and the need of people to buy certified food products in nations such as China, India, Japan, and other SEA nations. The growing regional middle class and changing consumer tastes towards safer, organic, and sustainable food options will drive demand for food certification, particularly in the food such as meat, dairy, and baby food segments.Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Food Certification Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3740 Recent Developments:• In September 2024, BIS has introduced IS 18427: 2024 for three-piece round open-top metal cans in the food and beverage industry, ensuring improved quality and safety for packaging.• In September 2024, The GACC introduced a new registration system for imported food products under Announcement No. 105 [2024] to streamline the approval process in China.Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape8. Food Certification Market, By Type9. Food Certification Market, By End-user10. Regional Analysis11. 