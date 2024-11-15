Mid-Atlantic connects with experts at AUSA expo

WASHINGTON –

DCMA Mid-Atlantic employees attended the Association of the United States Army’s exposition Oct. 15.

The three-day AUSA event serves as a land power exposition and professional development forum.

Administrative contracting officers, contract administrators and supervisors from the contract management office’s Baltimore location were present at annual meeting.

The event featured developmental technology and panel discussions and seminars on military and national security subjects. DCMA contracting officers and administrators also interacted with contractors who are active in their administrative portfolios.

Army Maj. Steve Voglezon, contracts supervisor at DCMA Mid-Atlantic, participated in the event’s second annual Generation Next Forum.

“The forum focused on professionally developing the mid-career professionals in the government, military and industry,” Voglezon said.

Voglezon said the forum discussion was led by industry top executives. Attendees participated in a number of panel discussions including Boots to Business: “The Rise of ‘Vetrepreneurship’” and “Workplace Culture Expert, Happiness Means Business.”

Other exhibits included a robotic dog and an Army helicopter under development.

Team members engaged with customers and connected with some of the goods and services we support, said Chantelle Couser, contracts supervisor with DCMA Mid-Atlantic.

“As a first-time AUSA attendee, this experience left a lasting impression,” Couser said.

Beyond the networking opportunities, the Army Acquisition Hall of Fame acknowledgements demonstrated exceptional leadership in acquisitions and what leadership traits are valued within the community, Couser said.

“One of the 2024 inductees into the Army Acquisition Hall of Fame, Ms. Maureen Cross, expressed what her aspirations were in managing more than 600 programs valued in excess of $30 billion annually,” Couser said.

The meaningfulness of the exposition can only be captured if it’s experienced in person, she said.

“Overall, to fully understand this experience, you must be there.”

She hopes others have future opportunities to expand their knowledge, enhance professional relationships, and develop even more appreciation for DCMA’s customers and contractors that support the warfighters.

This story was written with reporting by Army Maj. Steve Voglezon, DCMA Mid-Atlantic.