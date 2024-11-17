Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market Set For 12.6% Growth, Reaching $8.22 Billion By 2028

Portable Mobility Scooters Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Portable Mobility Scooters Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The portable mobility scooters market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The portable mobility scooters market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to expand from $4.55 billion in 2023 to $5.12 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This growth in the past few years can be attributed to factors such as the rising elderly population, higher rates of disability, greater awareness of healthcare, an expanding range of distribution channels, and a growing availability of customizable scooter options.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market?

The portable mobility scooters market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $8.22 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as government and private insurance initiatives, the expansion of product offerings, a focus on inclusive design, the rise of e-commerce, and the growth of rental services.

Access Key Market Data and Trends with a Free Sample Report on the Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=19150&type=smp

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Portable Mobility Scooters Market?

The increasing pollution levels are anticipated to drive the growth of the portable mobility scooter market in the coming years. Pollution refers to the presence of harmful environmental contaminants in air, water, or soil, often caused by industrial activities, urbanization, rising vehicle emissions, deforestation, and the use of harmful chemicals in agriculture and manufacturing. Portable mobility scooters contribute to reducing pollution by offering an eco-friendly mode of transportation that produces little to no emissions. This helps decrease reliance on cars, alleviates vehicle congestion, and lowers overall air pollution.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/portable-mobility-scooters-global-market-report

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Portable Mobility Scooters Market?

Key players in the portable mobility scooters market include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Medserv Equipment Corporation, Hoveround Corporation, Roma Medical Ltd., Merits Health Products Inc., TGA Mobility Ltd., Golden Technologies Inc., Zip’r Mobility LLC, Van Os Medical B.V., Luggie Scooters LLC, Afikim Electric Vehicles Ltd., HeartWay USA Inc., Di Blasi Industries Inc., eFOLDi Ltd., Marc's Mobility LLC, SupaScoota International Pty Ltd., Tzora Active Systems Ltd

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Portable Mobility Scooters Market Size?

Key players in the portable mobility scooter market are expanding their product portfolios by developing compact motorcycles to reach a wider customer base. These compact motorcycles are lightweight, portable personal mobility devices designed for urban commuting. They feature a foldable design, making them easy to store and enhancing convenience for users.

What Are The Segments In The Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market?

1) By Type: Boot Scooters, Mid-Size Scooters, Road Scooters

2) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Commercial, Residential

North America: Largest Region in the Portable Mobility Scooters Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Portable Mobility Scooters Market Defined?

Portable mobility scooters are compact, lightweight devices designed to assist individuals with mobility challenges, allowing them to move more easily. These scooters enable users to navigate their environments with greater ease, offering increased independence and freedom for both indoor and outdoor mobility.

The Portable Mobility Scooters Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Portable Mobility Scooters Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Portable Mobility Scooters Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into portable mobility scooters market size, portable mobility scooters market drivers and trends, portable mobility scooters competitors' revenues, and portable mobility scooters market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Electric Bikes and Scooters Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-bikes-and-scooters-global-market-report

Electric Kick Scooter Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-kick-scooter-global-market-report

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motorcycles-scooters-and-mopeds-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.