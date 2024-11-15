Stormwater carries everything it meets, introduces it into local surface waters. Awareness and small actions can help

Tomorrow is National Stormwater Day, and MI Environment is highlighting tips from Autumn Mitchell, environmental quality analyst at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Stormwater includes rain, snowmelt, and surface runoff that picks up pollutants like trash, chemicals, dirt/sediment, and pet waste and flows directly into surface waters. Stormwater runoff is not typically treated at a wastewater treatment plant therefore high concentrations of pollutants may discharge directly into surface waters. That pollution can lead to the impairment of aquatic life, fish, and wildlife habitat, and can make the water unsafe for human contact.

That’s why it’s important to manage stormwater.

“We can all take actions to help reduce pollutants carried by stormwater runoff into our surface waters,” said Mitchell.

Here are some helpful tips:

Clean off stormwater drains. Keep them clear of leaves, litter, and debris.

Practice good car care. Perform vehicle maintenance in an area where chemicals and fluids won’t be washed into a stormwater drain and properly dispose of the chemicals and fluids.

Apply fertilizer minimally. Choose a type that releases nutrients gradually, like a "slow-release" fertilizer.

Clean up after your pet. Pet waste may contain bacteria, viruses, and parasitic worms that harm people, other pets, and wildlife.

Create a rain-friendly yard. A rain garden is an easy and attractive way to capture stormwater runoff to reduce localized flooding.

Choose native plants. Native plants are more drought tolerant than other plants due to their deeper roots. Many times, they also require less fertilizer and pest control.

Reduce bare soil. Increase plants, use mulch, and practice conservation-based gardening to prevent soil from eroding and entering streams, especially along slopes and surface waters.

“Stormwater runoff carries everything it comes in contact with -- pesticides, fertilizers, oil, soil, leaves, and litter -- into stormwater conveyances or directly into waterbodies. We can all make a difference by taking small actions to protect Michigan’s surface waters,” Mitchell added.