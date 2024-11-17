Global Portable Cannabis Vaporizer Market Set For 13.5% Growth, Reaching $4.82 Billion By 2028

Portable Cannabis Vaporizer Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The portable cannabis vaporizer market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

The portable cannabis vaporizer market has expanded rapidly in recent years, projected to grow from $2.56 billion in 2023 to $2.90 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to rising awareness of health risks, growing consumer demand for discretion, enhanced education, environmental concerns, and increased research into cannabinoid effects.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Portable Cannabis Vaporizer Market?

The portable cannabis vaporizer market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the coming years, expected to reach $4.82 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This projected growth is driven by shifting cultural attitudes, expansion of the cannabis industry, community events and expos, growth in the recreational sector, and the widening reach of online distribution channels.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Portable Cannabis Vaporizer Market?

The increasing legalization of cannabis is expected to drive the growth of the portable cannabis vaporizer market in the coming years. Cannabis, a genus of flowering plants known for its psychoactive and medicinal properties, is widely used in forms like marijuana and hemp. The rising legalization trend stems from a growing acknowledgment of its medicinal advantages, economic potential, and evolving public views on drug policy. Portable cannabis vaporizers offer users a discreet, convenient, and efficient means to consume cannabis, reducing harmful byproducts associated with traditional smoking methods.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Portable Cannabis Vaporizer Market?

Key players in the portable cannabis vaporizer market include PAX Labs Inc., VaporFi Inc., Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG, TVAPE Inc., Magic-Flight Inc., Dynavap LLC, Arizer Inc., Linx Vapor Inc., Grenco Science Inc.., KandyPens Inc., Mig Vapor Inc., Vuber Technologies Inc., Yocan Technology Co Ltd., Planet of the Vapes LLC, Focus V Technologies Inc., AtmosRx LLC, The Kind Pen LLC, Dr. Dabber Inc., Apollo Cannabis Clinics, Vivant Inc.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Portable Cannabis Vaporizer Market Size?

Leading companies in the portable cannabis vaporizer market are concentrating on creating advanced products, such as portable cannabis vaporizers, to improve user experience and satisfy rising consumer demand. A portable cannabis vaporizer is a compact, battery-powered device that heats cannabis to a temperature that generates vapor without causing combustion.

What Are The Segments In The Global Portable Cannabis Vaporizer Market?

1) By Heating Method: Conduction, Convection, Hybrid

2) By Power Source: Battery, Battery Free

3) By Price Range: Low, Medium, High

4) By Usage: Medical Purpose, Recreational Purpose

5) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

North America: Largest Region in the Portable Cannabis Vaporizer Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

How Is The Portable Cannabis Vaporizer Market Defined?

A portable cannabis vaporizer is a handheld device engineered to heat cannabis to a specific temperature that produces vapor instead of smoke. By using precise temperature control, it heats cannabis to release vapor, offering a smoother and potentially healthier alternative to traditional smoking.

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The Portable Cannabis Vaporizer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into portable cannabis vaporizer market size, portable cannabis vaporizer market drivers and trends, portable cannabis vaporizer competitors' revenues, and portable cannabis vaporizer market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

