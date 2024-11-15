Flatbreads Market - Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global flatbread market size was valued at $38.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $62.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.The flatbread market has seen upswing in innovation in the last few years. IoT enabled robots have been launched across the world which completely automates the process of making flat breads. Furthermore, demand for flatbreads that are Non-GMO with no artificial preservatives, chemicals, dough conditions, or gums have gained high traction in the recent years.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6262 A flatbread is made with water, flour, and salt and exist in various cultures throughout the world. The thickness of the bread can range from a few millimeters to a few centimeters. Moreover, rather than using a spoon or fork, many people use a flatbread to scoop or wrap food. Multigrain variants of flatbread are gaining popularity owing to increased health awareness. Various types of flatbreads are prepared by pouring semi-fluid batters onto cooking plates. These batters are often obtained from gluten-free cereals like rice, sorghum, teff, maize, or black beans which are usually fermented.Flatbreads are cooked quickly owing to reduced thickness so their color remains light. Furthermore, owing to its widespread geographical distribution and high frequency and regularity of consumption, flatbread has been considered a suitable option for increasing the dietary intake of various vitamins and microelements.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flatbread-market/purchase-options The increase in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and the rise in number of offers or discounts which attracts the consumer to purchase flatbread through online channel augment the growth of the flatbread industry. Moreover, online sales channel has increased the consumer reach owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the near future due to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and the facility to enter new international markets for major brands further boost the flatbread market.The key players operating in the Flatbread Market includes Kronos, Kontos Foods Inc., Klosterman Baking Company, Evron Foods Ltd., California Lavash, GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, La Brea Bakery, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., Tyson Food Inc. and Nina Bakery Europe.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6262 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

