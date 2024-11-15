G20 Interfaith Forum Brings Moral Urgency to the G20 Social Summit

G20 Interfaith Forum at G20 Social G20 Social G20 Interfaith Forum

The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) made significant contributions to the first day of the historic G20 Social Summit

One in 4 children are in severe food poverty, with less than 10% of children receiving fruit and vegetables, and less than 5% getting adequate protein.” — Asma Lateef, SDG2 Advocacy Hub

RIO DE JANEIRO, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) made significant contributions to the first day of the historic G20 Social Summit, where representatives from civil society organizations gathered to address critical global challenges. Religious leaders and policy experts presented compelling perspectives on five priority areas: food security, environmental protection, financial reform, social cohesion, and human trafficking.Kevin Hyland OBE, Advisor to the Santa Marta Group, delivered a stark assessment of human trafficking, emphasizing the urgent need for action:"Currently, less than 1% of victims are formally identified, and less than 0.02% of victims see justice. The equivalent of 110 Boeing 737's crashing every year is the amount of children who die from bad labor conditions yearly. I wonder what the world's response to the former would be."Addressing the global food crisis, Asma Lateef, Chief of Policy and Advocacy Impact at the SDG2 Advocacy Hub, highlighted the intergenerational nature of food inequality:"One in 4 children are in severe food poverty, with less than 10% of children receiving fruit and vegetables, and less than 5% getting adequate protein. These inequalities have huge impacts on physical development and brain capacity, affecting long-term health outcomes and learning potentials."Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of Jubilee USA Network, emphasized the critical connection between financial reform and global development:"We're dealing with the greatest financial crisis we've faced in our lifetimes. We've lost nearly two decades of development, and this turns into very real issues and challenges for working people and their families."The forum's discussions highlighted several key themes:- The interconnected nature of environmental challenges and social justice- The critical role of religious communities in promoting social cohesion- The need for innovative financial solutions to address global poverty- The imperative to protect vulnerable populations from human trafficking- The urgent requirement for sustainable food security solutionsThe inclusion of the G20 Interfaith Forum in this inaugural G20 Social Summit marks a significant step forward in recognizing the vital role of religious voices in global policy discussions. This historic gathering features more than 200 self-managed activities organized by civil society organizations from G20 member states, the European Union, and the African Union.W. Cole Durham Jr., President of IF20, emphasized the forum's unique contribution to the broader G20 process:"While the problems we're talking about are very daunting and huge, they're possible and imperative to solve. We need to find political will - we already have the technical knowledge needed."The G20 Social Summit continues through November 16.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org

