Maia International Properties Launches American Roadshow for Prospective Buyers and Investors Interested in Portugal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maia International Properties is pleased to announce the launch of its exclusive American Roadshow, a unique opportunity for U.S. buyers and investors to explore Portugal's lifestyle and investment potential.In the American Roadshow, the boutique real estate agency will connect with U.S. investors interested in Portugal's vibrant real estate opportunities and Golden Visa program. Founder and CEO Luiz Felipe Maia will conduct one-on-one consultations, offering expert insights into the benefits of relocating to or investing in Portugal. In Los Angeles, Maia will be joined by Portugal Golden Visa Fund Specialist Michael Maxwell, who will provide additional expertise on Portugal's residency programs.With extensive experience assisting American clients, Maia International Properties understands the unique motivations and aspirations of U.S. buyers—particularly in today’s climate, where political, social, and security concerns have led many high-net-worth Americans to seek a new beginning abroad. For these individuals, Portugal stands out as a safe, vibrant, and welcoming destination. Maia International Properties’ deep knowledge of the Portuguese real estate market and evolving residency options—including expertise in navigating alternatives to the Golden Visa—enables the agency to skillfully support clients through this exciting transition. Maia’s team is dedicated to helping Americans embrace a new life in Portugal, whether drawn by the cultural warmth, scenic landscapes, or the appeal of a secure second residency. With this experience, Maia International Properties guides U.S. clients seamlessly in their relocation, ensuring that their investment goals align with the exceptional lifestyle Portugal offers."You can search so long that you don’t know what you’re looking for anymore - that’s where we come in," says Luiz Felipe Maia, CEO of Maia International Properties. "We understand you, the market, and the results you want. Our goal is to make the transition to Portugal not only accessible but truly rewarding. Whether you’re searching for a charming city home or a peaceful coastal retreat, Portugal offers something for everyone, and we’re excited to share this potential with our American audience. It’s right here."The Maia International Properties American Roadshow will stop in several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles (December 2-4), San Francisco (December 5-6), Scottsdale and Phoenix (December 7-8), and New York City (December 9-10). Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to receive personalized guidance on Portugal’s appealing lifestyle, property market, and the relocation process.Maia International Properties is widely known for its tailored approach to Portugal real estate , combining firsthand relocation experience with expert knowledge of the Portuguese market. Known for transparency and authenticity, the agency offers clients an extensive network of resources, exclusive listings, and comprehensive support, including visa assistance, legal guidance, and lifestyle integration. With a focus on creating an exceptional client experience, Maia International Properties continues to set new standards in international real estate services.For more information on the American Roadshow and Maia International Properties, please visit https://www.maiaip.com/ About Maia International PropertiesFounded by Luiz Felipe Maia, Maia International Properties was created to bring elevated service and insight to Portugal’s real estate sector. Maia, originally from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, has a background in business marketing and advertising, having worked with firms such as Ogilvy & Mather and the New South Wales Tourism Board. Inspired by his grandfather, who established the first real estate agency in Belo Horizonte, Luiz combined his expertise and passion for market insights to develop Maia International Properties into a trusted name in Portugal’s real estate market.The agency offers a comprehensive suite of bespoke real estate and investment solutions to a global clientele, focusing on bespoke service, market expertise, and a smooth integration experience for international buyers. By providing resources that span from visa assistance to legal guidance, Maia International Properties prioritizes transparency and authenticity, creating an exceptional experience in real estate investment and relocation.Maia International Properties has quickly grown to meet the needs of international clients, earning a reputation for reliability and success in navigating Portugal's real estate market with confidence. Today, the agency remains committed to helping clients find their ideal property and settle into Portuguese life with ease.

