Base Carbon Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Operating and Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (“BCCPC”, together, with affiliates, “Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its third-quarter 2024 consolidated financial results and operational highlights. All financial references are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

“Base Carbon has continued to execute commercially, having achieved multiple key milestones in recent months. During the third quarter, the Company received over $11 million in cash proceeds from the sale of carbon credits. Last month, we achieved completion of planting of all 6.5 million trees for the India ARR project and from our Rwanda project the Company was issued over 1 million additional carbon credits. The Company currently has a total inventory of over 1.7 million Article 6 Authorized labeled carbon credits on balance sheet, and as we move through Q4 and look forward to 2025, we continue to be encouraged by recent positive market developments applicable to our curated portfolio of carbon projects and short-term credit inventories,” said Michael Costa, Chief Executive Officer of Base Carbon.

Company Highlights:

Received payments totalling approximately $11.2 million from the sale of carbon credits generated from the Vietnam and Rwanda projects.





Received total payments of approximately $30.0 million from the Vietnam project to date, representing full capital expenditure payback and initial returns on invested capital of approximately $9.2 million (or 43.9%) within 27 months of first dollar deployment.





Subsequent to quarter-end, received 1,014,635 Article 6 Authorized labeled carbon credits from the Rwanda project. The Company now holds a current inventory of 1,712,193 Article 6 Authorized labeled carbon credits.





Achieved key India ARR project milestone with completion of planting all 6.5 million planned project trees which are expected to generate 1.6 million carbon credits over the project life with first credit production expected in 2025.





As of September 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $126.9 million, including $13.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, $9.2 million in carbon credit inventory and $101.4 million in investments in carbon credit projects.

Financial Highlights:

(in thousands of United States Dollars) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Gain on investments in carbon credit projects $2,161 - Loss on carbon credit sales (79) - Total operating expenses (1,783) (1,679) Operating income (loss) for the period 299 (1,679) Net income (loss) before income tax 360 (1,745) Income tax recovery (expense) (299) - Net income (loss) for the period 61 (1,745) Basic income (loss) per share 0.00 (0.01) Diluted income (loss) per share $0.00 $(0.01)





(in thousands of United States Dollars) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and Cash Equivalents $13,550 $1,401 Carbon credit inventory 9,161 - Current investment in carbon credit projects 24,468 34,813 Non-current investment in carbon credit projects 76,904 102,273 Total Assets $126,858 $141,243



Vietnam Household Devices Project Update

Including a payment of approximately $11.0 million received during the quarter, as of September 2024, Base Carbon has received approximately $30.0 million from the contracted sale of carbon credits generated from the Vietnam project, achieving full payback of the Company’s capital investment of approximately $20.8 million and a significant initial capital return of approximately $9.2 million, or 43.9%.

The Company expects additional proceeds of approximately $6.3 million in future payments from the project off-take arrangement within the next 12 months.

The Company has no further unfunded capital commitments to the Vietnam project.

Rwanda Cookstoves Project Update

In August 2024, the Company completed an initial market sale of 20,000 carbon credits generated from its Rwanda project. The sale was designed as a market-based “test-trade” to ensure commercial capabilities. This initial test-trade represented less than 3% of the initial carbon credits issued to the Company as of the sale date. As of September 30, 2024, the Company held a carbon credit inventory of 697,558 Article 6 Authorized labeled carbon credits from the Rwanda project with a carrying value of $9,160,919.

Subsequent to the quarter-end, in October 2024, the Company received its second issuance of carbon credits from the Rwanda project when project developer the DelAgua Group transferred 1,014,635 Article 6 Authorized labeled carbon credits to the Company. The Company now holds an inventory of 1,712,193 Article 6 Authorized labeled carbon credits.

The Company has no further unfunded capital commitments to the Rwanda project.

In October 2024, Verra, the carbon registry for the Company’s projects, announced a significant milestone with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) approval of the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), anticipated to broaden the Company’s opportunities to participate in the market. For further details, see Verra’s press release.

India Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation (ARR) Project Update

The Company, through BCCPC, executed a project agreement with Value Network Ventures Advisory Services Pte Ltd. to fund an expected $13.6 million related to the reforestation of degraded rural farmlands in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Subsequent to the quarter-end, the Company announced the completion of planting all 6.5 million planned project trees representing the achievement of a key project milestone. The project is expected to generate 1.6 million high-quality nature-based removal carbon credits over an expected 20-year project life with the first carbon credit issuance expected in 2025.

As of September 30, 2024, Base Carbon has funded 43% of the committed project capital with all further capital commitment funding tied to achievement of specific project milestones. Project validation is ongoing with Verra, the carbon registry, with completion of the validation process expected early in the first quarter of 2025.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com.

