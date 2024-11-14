Union Station Homeless Services Urgently Calls on Community to Save Annual “Dinner in the Park”

Critical food shortages threaten historic Thanksgiving event for the first time in over 50 years

Pasadena, CA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just one week until Thanksgiving, Union Station Homeless Services is facing unprecedented food shortages that jeopardize its annual "Dinner in the Park" event. The organization urgently seeks the community's support to provide thousands of meals to those in need.

“The rising cost of food has deeply impacted our ability to serve the community this year,” said Mario Galeano, VP of Development at Union Station Homeless Services. “Our shelves are literally bare—the lowest they've been in 15 years. This event has never been canceled in over half a century, and we need immediate help to ensure it doesn't happen now.”

Dinner in the Park has always provided a warm meal and a sense of community to people in need during the Thanksgiving season. Unfortunately, the need has increased over the years and so has the cost required to continue this tradition.

Among their biggest needs are the essential ingredients that make a Thanksgiving meal truly special. At the top of the list are:

Turkeys

Pies

Dinner Rolls

Canned Goods

USHS is facing a significant shortage and needs hundreds more food donations to make sure that no one goes hungry. These items are crucial for them to provide a warm and comforting meal to those who might otherwise go without on Thanksgiving Day.

A generous donation this week will make a profound difference in the lives of countless people in our community.

“Our community has always come together in times of need,” added Galeano. “We are confident that with your support, we can continue this cherished tradition and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to those who need it most.”







How To Help:

To help USHS provide a warm Thanksgiving meal, drop off food donations in-person, or donate online through their Amazon wishlist or website. The full list of food needs and links can be found at ushs.org/dinner-in-the-park.

In-Person Donations:

USHS Administrative Building

825 E Orange Grove Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91104

Monday - Friday, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

USHS Adult Center

412 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105

Monday - Sunday, 7:00 am - 5:00 pm

About Union Station Homeless Services

Union Station Homeless Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to ending homelessness through housing solutions, supportive services, and connection to community.

Headquartered in Pasadena, USHS has served the community for over 51 years and today is the San Gabriel Valley’s largest social service agency assisting people experiencing homelessness. In addition to its recent expansion into El Sereno and Eagle Rock, USHS is the lead County agency for Service Planning Area 3 (SPA 3), coordinating services in communities across the San Gabriel Valley. We advocate for equitable and just systems and our mission is grounded in the belief that everyone deserves a life of dignity and a safe place to call home.

For more information and site locations, visit www.ushs.org

