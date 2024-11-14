Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,600 in the last 365 days.

Consolidated Water Reports Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All comparisons are to the same prior year period unless otherwise noted.

Consolidated Water will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Key Points

  • Total revenue declined 33% to $33.4 million, due to two large construction projects that were underway in 2023 but were completed earlier this year. Meanwhile, the company’s ongoing $147 million design-build-operate desalination plant project in Hawaii continues to progress through development towards the construction phase.
  • Retail revenue increased 5% to $7.6 million on higher sales volumes.
  • Bulk revenue increased 3% to $8.8 million.
  • Manufacturing revenue decreased by $362,000 to $4.4 million.
  • Services revenue declined by 57% (or approximately $16.7 million) to $12.7 million due to a $20.6 million decline in construction revenue that was partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in recurring operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue and a $1.3 million increase in design and consulting revenue.
  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $5.0 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net income including discontinued operations attributable to company stockholders totaled $4.5 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $104.9 million and working capital was $133.9 million as of September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Operational Key Points

  • Volume of retail water sold in the company’s utility service area in Grand Cayman increased 4.2% compared with the same period in 2023. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.8% increase in the number of customer connections in the company’s license area from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024.
  • Continued piloting, design and permitting of a $147 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant for the Board of Water Supply of Honolulu, Hawaii.
  • Recognized $2.1 million in operations and maintenance revenue from REC which Consolidated Water acquired in October 2023 to provide a new channel for expansion in water-stressed regions of Colorado.

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter, our revenue and profitability were consistent with our expectations, given the completion of two large design-build projects earlier this year,” stated company CEO, Rick McTaggart. “We were pleased to see the continuing trend of increasing retail water sales in our exclusive utility service area on Grand Cayman due to the continued business and population growth on the island.

“While our Bulk segment had relatively consistent revenue compared to last year, we saw an increase in gross margin from our new operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for the new Red Gate II plant that we completed earlier this year for the Water Authority-Cayman.

“Services revenue declined by about half due to our anticipated reduction in construction revenue related to the conclusion of our Liberty Utilities and Red Gate II projects. These projects had a major impact on 2023 revenue but were completed prior to the start of the current quarter.

“The decline in construction revenue was partially offset by a $2.5 million increase in recurring O&M revenue. The increase included $2.1 million from our REC subsidiary in Colorado which we acquired in October of last year. REC provides us a new channel for expansion of our design-build and O&M businesses into water-stressed regions of Colorado. The balance of the increase in recurring revenue from O&M contracts was generated by our PERC Water subsidiary.

“Despite the small decline in manufacturing revenue this quarter, manufacturing gross profit grew 84% to $1.6 million—thanks to our relentless pursuit of higher-margin products and maximizing production efficiency. Based on the opportunities we see ahead of us, we believe that this improving trend in our manufacturing segment will continue and its operating results will remain stable and profitable.

“We continue to advance our development activities on the $147 million project to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant for the Board of Water Supply of Honolulu in Hawaii. Since we announced the project in June of last year, we have been advancing through the piloting, design and permitting stage. We plan to begin the construction phase late next year, which represents the largest portion of the revenue we expect to generate from the project.

“Looking ahead, we remain excited about the future and for many reasons. At the macro level, growing water scarcity continues to build interest in advanced treatment and desalination solutions for impaired resources. As water supply challenges increase, there is a rising demand for the specialized capabilities we provide.

“Specific positive factors include the strong water sales growth in Grand Cayman and long-term recurring revenue from our Caribbean-based bulk water business and U.S.-based O&M business. Our manufacturing business continues its positive trend, and we expect our desalination plant project in Hawaii to significantly enhance revenue and earnings over the coming years.

“Enabled by an exceptionally strong balance sheet, we will continue to invest in new long-term projects. This includes the new desalination plants for Cat Island, as well as new infrastructure for serving the growing water needs of our utility customers in the Cayman Islands which will ultimately drive future bulk and retail revenue growth.   

“Our strong balance sheet also enables us to move quickly on any potential acquisitions. While we are currently in a period between large construction projects, we believe that our award-winning plant designs, our cost-efficient project delivery models, and our unmatched industry experience will help us secure new projects we are pursuing.

“The course we charted for our company several years ago, which involved diversifying our product offerings and market areas beyond seawater desalination in the Caribbean, has continued to prove successful and lays the path for strong growth ahead.

“As we complete 2024 and prepare for the new year, we anticipate that all of these positive factors will continue to support our long-term growth, enhance future profitability, and further strengthen shareholder value.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue totaled $33.4 million, declining 33% from $49.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was due to decreases of $16.7 million in the services segment and $362,000 in the manufacturing segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $369,000 in the retail segment and $279,000 in the bulk segment.

Retail revenue increased due to a 4.2% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.8% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company’s license area from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to the commencement on May 1, 2024 of the operating and maintenance contract for the new Red Gate desalination plant for the Water Authority of the Cayman Island. The increase was also due to an amendment of the company’s North Sound contract, which became effective May 1, 2024.

The decrease in services segment revenue was due to plant construction revenue decreasing from $24.2 million in 2023 to $3.6 million in 2024 as the result of two construction projects being completed earlier this year. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 49% from the third quarter of 2023. Newly acquired REC contributed $2.1 million to the increase, with the remainder related to incremental PERC contracts.

Manufacturing segment revenue decreased by $362,000 to $4.4 million as compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $11.6 million (34.8% of total revenue), as compared to $16.6 million (33.3% of total revenue) in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $5.0 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.8 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.6 million or $0.54 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $104.9 million as of September 30, 2024, with working capital of $133.9 million, debt of $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity of $209.8 million.

First Nine Months 2024 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first nine months of 2024 was $105.6 million, down 17% compared to $127.0 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was attributable to decreases of $0.4 million in the bulk segment and $24.2 million in the services segment. The decreases were partially offset by increases of $1.8 million in the retail segment and $1.4 million in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 6.9% increase in the volume of water sold. The volume of water sold increased due to a 4.8% increase in the number of customer accounts in the company’s license area from September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2024.

The decrease in bulk segment revenue was due to a decrease in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which decreased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates.

The decrease in services segment revenue was due to a $36.4 million decrease in plant construction revenue. Revenue generated under operations and maintenance contracts totaled $21.7 million in the first nine months of 2024, up 70% as compared to $12.8 million in the same year-ago period. Newly acquired REC contributed $5.9 million of the increase, with the remainder related to incremental PERC contracts.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to increased production activity.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2024 was $37.1 million (35.2% of total revenue), down 13% from $42.6 million (33.6% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2024 was $16.1 million or $1.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $20.4 million or $1.28 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2023.

Including discontinued operations, net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first nine months of 2024 was $26.8 million or $1.68 per fully diluted share, up from net income of $19.7 million or $1.24 per fully diluted share in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a $12.1 million gain on sale of land and project documentation in Mexico during the second quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter Segment Results

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
  Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue $ 7,585,992     $ 8,767,168     $ 12,677,837     $ 4,359,560     $ 33,390,557  
Cost of revenue   3,606,944       5,969,292       9,409,325       2,770,338       21,755,899  
Gross profit   3,979,048       2,797,876       3,268,512       1,589,222       11,634,658  
General and administrative expenses   4,359,476       381,230       1,469,845       745,418       6,955,969  
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net   201,582                         201,582  
Income (loss) from operations $ (178,846 )   $ 2,416,646     $ 1,798,667     $ 843,804       4,880,271  
Other income, net                                 724,040  
Income before income taxes                                 5,604,311  
Provision for income taxes                                 490,209  
Net income from continuing operations                                 5,114,102  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                                 156,784  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                                 4,957,318  
Net loss from discontinued operations                                 (502,854 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                               $ 4,454,464  
                                     


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
  Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue $ 7,216,574     $ 8,488,615     $ 29,427,664     $ 4,721,222     $ 49,854,075  
Cost of revenue   3,371,891       5,835,837       20,174,645       3,857,274       33,239,647  
Gross profit   3,844,683       2,652,778       9,253,019       863,948       16,614,428  
General and administrative expenses   4,225,825       347,668       861,835       437,162       5,872,490  
Income (loss) from operations $ (381,142 )   $ 2,305,110     $ 8,391,184     $ 426,786       10,741,938  
Other income, net                                 236,066  
Income before income taxes                                 10,978,004  
Provision for income taxes                                 1,976,453  
Net income from continuing operations                                 9,001,551  
Income attributable to non-controlling interests                                 163,428  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                                 8,838,123  
Net loss from discontinued operations                                 (232,994 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                               $ 8,605,129  
                                     

First Nine Months Segment Results

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
  Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue $ 24,392,814     $ 25,557,220     $ 42,017,917     $ 13,591,154     $ 105,559,105  
Cost of revenue   10,828,421       17,632,010       30,536,801       9,428,978       68,426,210  
Gross profit   13,564,393       7,925,210       11,481,116       4,162,176       37,132,895  
General and administrative expenses   12,842,624       1,088,639       4,264,323       1,930,706       20,126,292  
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net   195,452             3,000             198,452  
Income from operations $ 917,221     $ 6,836,571     $ 7,219,793     $ 2,231,470       17,205,055  
Other income, net                                   1,560,650  
Income before income taxes                                   18,765,705  
Provision for income taxes                                   2,175,838  
Net income from continuing operations                                   16,589,867  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                                   448,724  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                                   16,141,143  
Net income from discontinued operations                                   10,637,926  
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                                 $ 26,779,069  
                                       


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
  Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue $ 22,560,998     $ 25,975,483     $ 66,243,328     $ 12,180,519     $ 126,960,328  
Cost of revenue   10,355,817       18,010,718       46,466,864       9,489,870       84,323,269  
Gross profit   12,205,181       7,964,765       19,776,464       2,690,649       42,637,059  
General and administrative expenses   12,668,467       1,080,543       2,855,067       1,289,990       17,894,067  
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net   (7,287 )     12,270             1,933       6,916  
Income (loss) from operations $ (470,573 )   $ 6,896,492     $ 16,921,397     $ 1,402,592       24,749,908  
Other income, net                                 522,256  
Income before income taxes                                 25,272,164  
Provision for income taxes                                 4,366,005  
Net income from continuing operations                                 20,906,159  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                                 463,775  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                                 20,442,384  
Net loss from discontinued operations                                 (699,858 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                               $ 19,742,526  
                                     

Conference Call

Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, which will include a question-and-answer period.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 5709326

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 22, 2024, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 5709326

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company designs, constructs and operates seawater desalination facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands, and designs, constructs and operates water treatment and reuse facilities in the United States. The company recently entered the U.S. desalination market with a contract to design, construct, operate and maintain a seawater desalination plant in Hawaii.

The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; and (v) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
Email Contact

Investor & Media Relations Contact:
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA Investor & Media Relations
Tel (949) 432-7566
Email Contact

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
               
  September 30, 
 		  December 31, 
  2024
 		  2023
  (Unaudited)        
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,869,627     $ 42,621,898  
Accounts receivable, net   37,199,621       38,226,891  
Inventory   3,928,851       6,044,642  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   5,675,517       4,056,370  
Contract assets   1,958,361       21,553,057  
Current assets of discontinued operations   314,847       211,517  
Total current assets   153,946,824       112,714,375  
Property, plant and equipment, net   53,203,218       55,882,521  
Construction in progress   2,799,135       495,471  
Inventory, noncurrent   5,180,540       5,045,771  
Investment in OC-BVI   1,384,891       1,412,158  
Goodwill   12,861,404       12,861,404  
Intangible assets, net   2,860,907       3,353,185  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   3,328,936       2,135,446  
Other assets   2,801,873       3,407,973  
Long-term assets of discontinued operations         21,129,288  
Total assets $ 238,367,728     $ 218,437,592  
               
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 7,108,726     $ 11,604,369  
Accrued compensation   3,747,516       3,160,030  
Dividends payable   1,803,926       1,572,655  
Current maturities of operating leases   633,971       456,865  
Current portion of long-term debt   151,276       192,034  
Contract liabilities   6,018,720       6,237,011  
Deferred revenue   170,551       317,017  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations   451,839       364,665  
Total current liabilities   20,086,525       23,904,646  
Long-term debt, noncurrent   91,561       191,190  
Deferred tax liabilities   227,253       530,780  
Noncurrent operating leases   2,784,742       1,827,302  
Other liabilities   153,000       153,000  
Deferred revenue   38,424        
Total liabilities   23,381,505       26,606,918  
Commitments and contingencies              
Equity              
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity              
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 44,650 and 44,297 shares, respectively   26,790       26,578  
Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,834,459 and 15,771,545 shares, respectively   9,500,675       9,462,927  
Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued          
Additional paid-in capital   93,074,517       92,188,887  
Retained earnings   107,164,155       85,148,820  
Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity   209,766,137       186,827,212  
Non-controlling interests   5,220,086       5,003,462  
Total equity   214,986,223       191,830,674  
Total liabilities and equity $ 238,367,728     $ 218,437,592  
               


CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 
                       
  Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenue $ 33,390,557     $ 49,854,075     $ 105,559,105     $ 126,960,328  
Cost of revenue   21,755,899       33,239,647       68,426,210       84,323,269  
Gross profit   11,634,658       16,614,428       37,132,895       42,637,059  
General and administrative expenses   6,955,969       5,872,490       20,126,292       17,894,067  
Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net   201,582             198,452       6,916  
Income from operations   4,880,271       10,741,938       17,205,055       24,749,908  
                       
Other income (expense):                      
Interest income   626,801       196,567       1,341,797       396,348  
Interest expense   (32,801 )     (34,020 )     (99,740 )     (108,111 )
Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI   20,250       12,150       52,650       38,475  
Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI   53,370       37,182       147,333       108,012  
Other   56,420       24,187       118,610       87,532  
Other income, net   724,040       236,066       1,560,650       522,256  
Income before income taxes   5,604,311       10,978,004       18,765,705       25,272,164  
Provision for income taxes   490,209       1,976,453       2,175,838       4,366,005  
Net income from continuing operations   5,114,102       9,001,551       16,589,867       20,906,159  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests   156,784       163,428       448,724       463,775  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders   4,957,318       8,838,123       16,141,143       20,442,384  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations   (502,854 )     (232,994 )     10,637,926       (699,858 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 4,454,464     $ 8,605,129     $ 26,779,069     $ 19,742,526  
                       
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders                      
Continuing operations $ 0.31     $ 0.56     $ 1.02     $ 1.30  
Discontinued operations   (0.03 )     (0.01 )     0.67       (0.05 )
Basic earnings per share $ 0.28     $ 0.55     $ 1.69     $ 1.25  
                       
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders                      
Continuing operations $ 0.31     $ 0.55     $ 1.01     $ 1.28  
Discontinued operations   (0.03 )     (0.01 )     0.67       (0.04 )
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28     $ 0.54     $ 1.68     $ 1.24  
                       
Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares $ 0.11     $ 0.095     $ 0.30     $ 0.265  
                       
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:                      
Basic earnings per share   15,833,715       15,742,854       15,830,599       15,734,234  
Diluted earnings per share   15,989,601       15,928,604       15,986,019       15,909,725  
                               

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Consolidated Water Reports Third Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more