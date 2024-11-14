Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Travisso - Verona Collection in Leander, Texas

Exclusive community offers luxurious single-family homes with access to award-winning amenities in the Texas Hill Country

LEANDER, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its newest collection of homes, Travisso - Verona Collection , in the master-planned community of Travisso in Leander, Texas. The stunning new model home is now open at 4912 Carsoli Lane in Leander, showcasing the distinctive designs and exquisite craftsmanship that define Toll Brothers homes in this award-winning master plan.

“The new Verona model home exemplifies the luxury and quality that home buyers will find in this new collection of homes at Travisso,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “We are thrilled to offer home buyers the opportunity to explore this beautiful community and discover the exceptional lifestyle it provides.”

Travisso - Verona Collection offers luxury single-family homes on expansive 100-foot home sites, the largest home sites offered in Travisso, with home designs ranging from 3,991 to over 6,021 square feet. The community features Hill Country, Mediterranean, Modern Farmhouse, and Transitional exterior architectural styles. Homes in this collection are priced from $1.3 million.





Surrounded by the rolling countryside and open vistas of the Texas Hill Country, Travisso provides a serene and picturesque setting while being conveniently located minutes from major employers and everyday conveniences. Residents can take advantage of superior schools, excellent shopping and dining, and a wide choice of cultural events close to home.

The Palazzo Clubhouse at Travisso, awarded Best Community Clubhouse by the Texas Association of Builders, includes a sprawling pavilion with views of the Texas Hill Country, a resort-style pool with children's splash pad, state-of-the-art fitness center, playground, fire pit, pickleball courts, tennis courts, and more. Travisso was also honored to win the Best Community Amenities award from the Austin-American Statesman. In addition, Travisso boasts a full-time Lifestyle Director who curates events year-round for residents to gather and get to know their neighbors.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The new Verona Collection model home at Travisso will be featured in the upcoming Parade of Homes hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin. For more information on Travisso - Verona Collection, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (833) 405-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Austin .

About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17dadd83-3d58-415f-aee2-7939abd72340

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad5c1400-21c5-4720-9d73-52a8d93d1253

