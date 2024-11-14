Osteal Therapeutics Announces Positive 12-Month Results from the APEX Clinical Trial Program at the 2024 American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting

Outcomes at 12 months demonstrate a statistically significant net treatment effect of 19% compared to the standard of care two-stage exchange arthroplasty and highlight a 71% reduction in PJI burden

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osteal Therapeutics, Inc. (“Osteal”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new category of combination drug/device therapies for orthopedic infections, announced positive 12-month results from the two APEX (Abbreviated Protocol for Two Stage Exchange) clinical trials of VT-X7 KIT (vancomycin hydrochloride for irrigation; tobramycin sulfate for irrigation/irrigation system) (“VT-X7”) in patients with periprosthetic joint infections (“PJI”) of the hip or knee. The two prospective, randomized, comparative studies evaluated the efficacy of a rapid (7-day) exchange arthroplasty with intra-articular antibiotic irrigation versus the current standard of care, two-stage exchange arthroplasty. Results were featured at the 2024 American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) annual meeting and were presented by Dr. Nicolas S. Piuzzi, MD, of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.

The APEX clinical program enrolled 152 patients across 23 centers in the U.S., with 76 patients treated in each study arm. Results demonstrated a statistically significant net treatment effect at 12-months of 19% (MSIS Tier 1, VT-X7: 71% vs. Control: 52%). Additionally, the median time to revision arthroplasty was significantly shorter at 7 days in VT-X7 patients compared to 98 days in patients with standard two-stage exchange. Of those patients completing revision arthroplasty (VT-X7: 100% vs. Control: 82%), patients treated with VT-X7 had a shorter overall procedure time by 62 minutes compared to patients treated with two-stage exchange. When considering the overall burden of PJI to the patients during the study follow-up period (i.e. time spent without a permanent implant and/or time spent as a failure), VT-X7 reduced PJI burden by 71% compared to standard two-stage exchange. Overall, the 12-month results demonstrated both a statistically significant and clinically meaningful treatment effect with VT-X7 compared to standard two-stage exchange.

“A periprosthetic joint infection presents a significant challenge, with treatment often requiring multiple surgeries and prolonged rounds of antibiotics, which can profoundly disrupt a patient’s life. The APEX clinical program results are impressive, demonstrating a clinical advantage of rapid exchange arthroplasty with target site irrigation and providing surgeons with a promising, transformative approach to treating PJI, one that addresses the need to expedite infection eradication and allow patients to reclaim their lives.” says Dr. Piuzzi, Principal Investigator for the APEX-2 clinical study.

About Periprosthetic Joint Infection (PJI)

Affecting over 40,000 people in the U.S. annually, PJI is a rare and potentially devastating complication of joint replacement surgery in which pathogenic bacteria colonize the joint prosthesis, forming difficult-to-remove structures called biofilms. Biofilm infections are challenging to resolve, requiring long, invasive and expensive treatments that are often unsuccessful, resulting in high rates of permanent disability and early death. Recent retrospective analyses demonstrate that the current gold standard for treatment of PJI, two-stage exchange arthroplasty, takes an average of 16 weeks and has a success rate under 50% after 12 months, highlighting the unmet need for faster and more efficacious treatment options.

About VT-X7 KIT

VT-X7 KIT (vancomycin hydrochloride and tobramycin sulfate for irrigation/irrigation system) (“VT-X7”) is a novel drug/device combination product designed to deliver therapeutic concentrations of vancomycin and tobramycin, two well-established, broad-spectrum antibiotics, directly to the joint space and surrounding tissue to treat PJI. VT-X7 is a 7-day therapy designed to address the unmet clinical need for a rapid, reliable treatment for these challenging infections. In clinical studies of VT-X7, 100% of patients were treated and received a new permanent joint prosthesis in seven days with >90% remaining infection-free after one year. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted VT-X7 Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations. This initial application of VT-X7 represents a first-of-its-kind, multibillion-dollar opportunity to dramatically improve outcomes for a serious unmet medical need in PJI.

About Osteal Therapeutics, Inc.

Osteal Therapeutics is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel musculoskeletal therapeutics to treat orthopedic infections and their consequences. The company is leveraging the ability of concentrated, locally delivered antimicrobials to treat the bacterial biofilms typically responsible for musculoskeletal infections while minimizing off-target tissue exposure and associated adverse effects. Osteal employs a low-risk development strategy by using approved drugs with long histories of safety and efficacy as candidates for new routes of local delivery. The company’s lead candidate, VT-X7 KIT, is in late-stage clinical development to treat periprosthetic joint infections, a serious complication of joint replacement surgery. For more information, please visit: www.ostealtx.com

