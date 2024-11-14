Dr. Sydney Crackower’s book, 'Creating Your Own Good Health' emphasis on Physical and Mental Health

Book "Creating Your Own Good Health" Author of the book Creating Your Own Good Health

Dr. Sydney Crackower reveals the secret to optimal health is the power of positive emotions and good physical health.

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A renowned family medicine physician, Dr. Sydney Crackower , M.Sc., M.D., is glad to release his upcoming book, “ Creating Your Own Good Health .” He reveals a life-changing approach to health and wellness in his book. He used his in-depth knowledge of the mind-body relationship to write this book. Dr. Sydney Crackower has worked in the medicine industry for over 40 years. He reveals the secret to optimal health is the power of positive emotions and good physical health.In the book, "Creating Your Own Good Health," Dr. Sydney examines the impact of attitudes, emotions, and self-talk on mental and emotional health. He emphasizes how living with chronic conditions, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and chronic pain, is often made more difficult by bad moods and self-defeating beliefs. Dr. Crackower inspires readers to take charge of their health by developing optimistic emotional outlooks and nourishing supportive connections through his captivating insights and real-life examples.He has highlighted the importance of emotional well-being alongside physical health helps to maintain overall good health. He offers readers a holistic approach to achieving lasting wellness."Creating Your Own Good Health" questions standard medical knowledge by highlighting each person's unrecognized capacity for wellness. According to Dr. Sydney Crackower, people may overcome the impacts of mental and physical illness and encourage recovery from within by using their natural capacity for wellness. He illustrates how attitudes, sentiments, and beliefs directly affect physiological processes. For example, hormone production and immunological function, using a combination of scientific evidence and philosophical thoughts.Besides his unique investigation into the relationship between the mind and body, Dr. Crackower provides doable methods for fostering optimistic feelings and strengthening resistance to illness. He highlights the significance of fostering supportive connections and addressing unresolved emotional issues as key elements of a holistic approach to health."Creating Your Own Good Health" provides readers with helpful advice on developing positive feelings and setting a path to good health and well-being. With a holistic approach to health beyond standard medical parameters, Dr. Crackower provides readers with a road map for releasing their body's natural healing capacity.One of the key points of this book is understanding that the mind and body are interconnected systems rather than separate parts. People can leverage their potential for wellness against disease by developing healthy relationships and positive self-perceptions.Sydney Crackower, M.Sc., M.D., is a board-certified family medicine specialist who has served Lafayette, Louisiana families for over 40 years. He specializes in straightforward therapy and diagnostics. Furthermore, he focuses on treating long-term illnesses like diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic pain, depression, and anxiety.He has a medical degree from the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, Canada. He entered his residency at the New Orleans-based LSU Health Sciences Center. Dr. Crackower is affiliated with Lafayette and Abbeville General Hospitals and is a diplomate of the American College of Pain Management.The book, “Creating Your Own Good Health” by Dr. Sydney Crackower is now available to make purchases at https://amzn.to/3Z71JIC Contact Information:Sydney Crackower M.D.scrackower@aol.com337-501-3390Lafayette, LA 70503, USA

