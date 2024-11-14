Easterseals Hawaii's 'Art For All' is a Celebration of Art, Culture and Community

Guests admiring the various art created by Easterseals Hawaii program participants

Special Capitol Modern Exhibit Showcased Art Created by Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a celebration honoring not only the artistry of people with intellectual or developmental disabilities across the Islands, but also the therapeutic impact of art for those who may have difficulty with verbal and written communication, Easterseals Hawaii showcased the talent and creativity of its program participants at Capitol Modern in Honolulu yesterday.

During the special one-night-only sculpture garden event filled with community spirit, support and connection, attendees were able to take home prints of one of the displayed art pieces with a donation. Nearly $100,000 was raised and will support the non-profit’s services in Hawaii.

“Easterseals Hawaii has been a constant for families in this community for more than 75 years by providing programs and support to people with disabilities,” said Easterseals Hawaii CEO Andrea Pettiford, who made a toast amidst the event thanking attendees for their generosity and support. “Our participants’ artwork displayed in this historic space really embodies the inclusive culture and ohana of Hawaii. We hope by helping our participants express themselves through art this way that we are supporting a more equitable world for people with developmental disabilities.”

Donors and dozens of local businesses joined Pettiford, Easterseals Hawaii Board Chair Danielle Yafuso and CEO of Catalight, Easterseals Hawaii’s parent company, Susan Armiger, in support of the organization’s important work. While several program participants were at the museum to show off their artwork, others performed a traditional hula for guests.

“Having so many community members support the talented individuals we serve and donate to our mission has made this such a memorable experience,” said Pettiford. “We rely on support from our donors to help make our services and programs as exceptional as they can be, and we’re so grateful for the generosity of our guests.”

About Easterseals Hawaii

Easterseals Hawaii provides exceptional services to ensure that all people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families have the kind of care and support that can be better connected to fill gaps in human services across an individual’s lifespan. Easterseals Hawaii has been serving children, youth and adults for over 75 years, and provides more than 250,000 hours of direct service annually to individuals and their families across the state. For more information, visit: eastersealshawaii.org.

