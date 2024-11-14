Natural Capital Measurement Catalogue
The Natural Capital Measurement Catalogue helps integrate natural capital considerations into business, financial and government decision-making, by facilitating convergence on a core set of consistent and comparable natural capital metrics that can be measured across all scales and different land use types.
The Catalogue is just like an open library and provides information on ‘what to measure’, ‘how to measure it’ and public data sources that support measurement.
The Catalogue was developed with extensive expert and stakeholder consultation. Version 2.0, with updated functionality and features, was released in October 2024.
V2.0 now includes:
- references to TNFD metrics
- public data sources
- search and filter function
- user guide and example use cases
Catalogue development and updates were made possible thanks to the generous support of the Macdoch Foundation.
View the Catalogue at naturalcapitalmeasurement.org
Development
The Natural Capital Measurement Catalogue was developed under Climateworks’ Natural Capital Investment Initiative (NCII). The NCII Phase 1 Report provides further information on its development, purpose, and use.
Its proof-of-concept version outlined a comprehensive set of natural capital, production and financial measures to be measured at the property level. The first online Catalogue was released in 2023.
Now in its second online iteration, the Catalogue will continue to be refined, and we welcome your feedback.
On this page you can find an excel spreadsheet containing the source data of Version 1, as well as our first proof-of-concept catalogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.