The Natural Capital Measurement Catalogue version 2.0 is available at naturalcapitalmeasurement.org

The Natural Capital Measurement Catalogue helps integrate natural capital considerations into business, financial and government decision-making, by facilitating convergence on a core set of consistent and comparable natural capital metrics that can be measured across all scales and different land use types.

The Catalogue is just like an open library and provides information on ‘what to measure’, ‘how to measure it’ and public data sources that support measurement.

The Catalogue was developed with extensive expert and stakeholder consultation. Version 2.0, with updated functionality and features, was released in October 2024.

V2.0 now includes:

references to TNFD metrics

public data sources

search and filter function

user guide and example use cases

Catalogue development and updates were made possible thanks to the generous support of the Macdoch Foundation.

View the Catalogue at naturalcapitalmeasurement.org

Development

The Natural Capital Measurement Catalogue was developed under Climateworks’ Natural Capital Investment Initiative (NCII). The NCII Phase 1 Report provides further information on its development, purpose, and use.

Its proof-of-concept version outlined a comprehensive set of natural capital, production and financial measures to be measured at the property level. The first online Catalogue was released in 2023.

Now in its second online iteration, the Catalogue will continue to be refined, and we welcome your feedback.

On this page you can find an excel spreadsheet containing the source data of Version 1, as well as our first proof-of-concept catalogue.