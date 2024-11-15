Joe Bonamassa Embraces the Holiday Season with New Song 'Lonely Christmas Eve'

Fourth GRAMMY Nomination Highlights a Milestone Year in his Career as Bonamassa Continues to Reign Over the Blues Charts

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-rock icon Joe Bonamassa has gifted fans with a brand new holiday staple, “Lonely Christmas Eve,” out today on streaming platforms. Infused with Bonamassa’s signature guitar prowess and soulful vocals, “Lonely Christmas Eve” captures the spirit of the season while offering a fresh addition to his growing Christmas music collection. Co-written with James House (Martina McBride, Bonnie Raitt, George Strait), the song tells the story of friends gathering together to celebrate the season. WATCH the Official Video for "Lonely Christmas Eve." Fans can listen to ALL of Joe’s Christmas songs including “Lonely Christmas Eve” HERE This release follows Bonamassa’s recent GRAMMY nomination for Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 in the “Best Contemporary Blues Album” category, his fourth career nomination. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Blues Album Chart last year, resonating with grammy voters and further solidifying his legacy as a modern blues powerhouse. His other nominations include 2022’s Royal Tea (Contemporary Blues Album), 2017’s Live At The Greek Theatre (Best Traditional Blues Album) and 2014’s Seesaw (Contemporary Blues Album) with Beth Hart.2024 has been a monumental year for Bonamassa, with his live album and concert film Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra debuting at #1 on multiple Billboard charts, including Blues, Classical, and Classical Crossover. This achievement marks his 28th career #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, extending his record and showcasing his ability to blend blues with orchestral grandeur seamlessly.Last Month, Bonamassa celebrated the 10th anniversary of his landmark album Different Shades of Blue with the special digital reissue Different Shades of Blue (Overdrive). Featuring rare tracks and fan favorites like the newly released “Black Irish Eyes,” the project invited listeners to revisit the album that marked a turning point in his career, debuting at #8 on the Billboard 200 back in 2014.Currently, Bonamassa is in the midst of his highly anticipated Fall Tour, delivering electrifying performances across the U.S. Fans can expect a powerful mix of new tracks, classic hits, and perhaps a few holiday surprises. For the latest updates on Joe Bonamassa’s music, tour dates, and upcoming projects, visit www.jbonamassa.com U.S. FALL 2024 TOURNovember 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles TheaterNovember 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic CenterNovember 19 - Park City, KS - Park City ArenaNovember 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons HallNovember 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts CenterNovember 27- Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts CenterNovember 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler TheatreNovember 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic CenterU.S. SPRING 2025 TOURFebruary 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFebruary 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside TheaterFebruary 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago TheatreFebruary 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse SquareFebruary 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo TheatreFebruary 27 - New York City, NY - Beacon TheatreFebruary 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayMarch 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & CasinoMarch 3 - Easton, PA - State TheatreMarch 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay CenterMarch 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event CenterMarch 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox TheatreMarch 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial AuditoriumMarch 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger CenterMarch 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumMarch 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine AmphitheatreMarch 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger TheatreMarch 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts CenterMarch 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King CenterKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEAMarch 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XEUROPE TOUR 2025April 21 - Glasgow, UK - SEC CentreApril 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita ArenaApril 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank ArenaApril 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint ArenaApril 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton CentreApril 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber ArenaApril 30 - Munich, DE - OlympiahalleMay 2 - Prague, CR - O2 UniversamMay 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS TorwarMay 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag ArenaMay 8 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 9 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto ArenaEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 1 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*July 2 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee*July 3 - Cork, IE - Live at The MarqueeJuly 6 - Klam, AT- Clam CastleJuly 18 - Pordenone, IT - San Valentino ParkJuly 19 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone* Sold OutKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA ALASKASeptember 15-21, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKAAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.For more information on Joe Bonamassa, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

